This Online Group Is Sharing Posts Of ‘People Making Bad Decisions With Their Ads’, And Here Are 30 Of The Funniest Examples

If you’ve ever been browsing though the wild wild online land known as Facebook marketplace, you know what to expect. Among many items put up on sale here by random people, the chances to come across something bizarre, questionable or funny are pretty high. Check out some illustrative examples in Bored Panda’s previous articles here and here.
So of course, many questions come to your mind. From ‘what on Earth this seller is thinking?’ to a simple ‘who are these people?!’, the bizarre Facebook marketplace ads provide entertainment unlike anything else.
There’s even a whole Facebook group dedicated to, in their words, “sharing posts of people making bad decisions with their ads.” Below we selected some of the funniest ones, so scroll down!
#1
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#2
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#3
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#4
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#5
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#6
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#7
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#8
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#9
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#10
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#11
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#12
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#13
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#14
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#15
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#16
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#17
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#18
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#19
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#20
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#21
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#22
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#23
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#24
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#25
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#26
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#27
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#28
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#29
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
#30
Image source: Idiots of FB Marketplace
Follow Us