Dear Diary: August Collection 2023, Adam Rush, Rushbrothers

In my mind, I want to feel like I am living in a free world, expressing myself in the present, and feeling exposed. All I have is the clay and me.

Each and every work is based on personal experience. A touch of humor occasionally accompanies my discussion of anxiety, depression, and temporality. Resulting in artworks that are expressive and touching and develop an instant connection with the viewer.

#1

August 2023 Collection: Adam Rush

#2

#3

#4

#5

My work is my safe space, this piece was created to help me cope with the recent passing, each face represents a stage, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance

#6

Unbothered

A cohesive theme throughout my work is double faces, this is related to me being a twin, this work, in particular, is about how we are bonding during distress, we were being constantly judged and misunderstood.

#7

Forgotten Emotions

“The Wild Man doesn’t come to full life through being “natural,” going with the flow, smoking weed, reading nothing, and being generally groovy. Ecstasy amounts to living within reach
of the high voltage of the golden gifts. The ecstasy comes after thought, after discipline imposed on ourselves, after grief.”

Robert Bly, Iron John: A Book
About Men

#8

Trio of faces

#9

Reaching out

There is no denying it, this guy is reaching out for help. The pure sadness in his eyes begging for a liberating life is now far from hope, he fails to respect himself and thinks it defines who he is. His inability to understand shouldn’t affect his ability to achieve greater things, both for others and for himself

