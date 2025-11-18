Why Does My Cat Bring Me Toys? 6 Reasons Behind Your Cat’s Offerings

Do you ever wonder why your cat brings you toys? It’s a behavior that cats often exhibit, and there are several reasons behind it. Understanding this behavior is crucial for cat owners to strengthen their bond with their pets and provide proper care.
What Does It Mean When a Cat Brings You Things?
It’s common for cats to bring us gifts, whether it’s a toy or a dead mouse. This is a way for them to communicate with us and show us their love or to share their hunting success. Although it might seem strange to us, these are just some quirky ways cats express their affection towards their humans.
Observe their behavior to understand better why your kitty is bringing you something. For example, if a cat brings you its favorite toy with its tail swishing and its ears slightly to the side, it is simply trying to play with you.
Cats communicate their emotions and need through various behaviors when interacting with us or other cats. It is important to understand these signals to care for our feline pets properly.
Why Do Cats Bring You Their Toys?
Image credits: Joost
Instinctive Hunting Behavior
According to Dennis C. Turner’s and Patrick Bateson’s book “The Domestic Cat,” cats are natural hunters and have an innate instinct to hunt, which is hard-wired into their DNA. Even if they are domesticated, this instinct can’t be eliminated. Therefore, when your feline friend brings you toys or a catch, it displays its natural hunting skills. This behavior is entirely normal, and it’s just your cat’s way of expressing its instincts.
It’s a Sign of Love and Affection
Cats are known to be very affectionate creatures that express their love for their owners in various ways. One of the ways your furry companion might show you affection is by bringing you a gift, often accompanied by a purr and a gentle headbutt.
Gifts could range from their toys to dead animals. They also show affection by giving kitty kisses and meows, twitching their tail when they see you. Be sure to look for these signs to acknowledge their love and affection.
Your Cat Wants to Play
It’s not uncommon to see cats bringing toys to their owners when they’re bored and need some playtime. This is especially true if you’ve been out of the house for an extended period and haven’t had a chance to spend quality time with your furry friend. The gesture indicates that your cat craves your attention and affection and wants to engage with you as soon as possible.
Your Cat Is Teaching You How to Hunt
In the wild, mother cats bring their kittens injured or dead prey to teach them how to hunt. Your cat could also be trying to teach you how to hunt by bringing its toy to you.
Your Cat Sees the Toy as a Trophy
When your feline companion brings you a toy, it’s demonstrating its pride. To encourage this positive behavior, it’s important to acknowledge their efforts and offer them treats as a reward.
Your Cat Wants You to Fix the Toy
When your feline companion brings you a worn-out or damaged toy, it shows that it needs your attention. Whether it’s a plush toy that needs some fixing or a catnip toy that has run out of goodies, it’s crucial to take action by giving it the necessary repairs or replacements it needs. Ignoring your cat’s actions may cause it to feel neglected and unimportant.
It’s a Symbol of Authority
When your feline companion brings you dead animals, it might seem gross or disturbing at first, but it’s a sign of respect for your authority. As the pack’s leader, your cat sees you as the dominant figure, even indoors. So, by presenting you with these gifts, your cat admires you and your role as its leader.
Cats in the wild often share their prey with other social group members, such as their offspring or dominant members. If your cat brings you dead animals, they likely consider you a part of their “family” or social group and are trying to bond with you.
What To Do When Your Cat Is Bringing Toys?
Here are a few things to do when your cat brings you toys:
What Not To Do When Cats Bring You Their Gifts
When your cat brings you one of their toys, it’s a sign of affection. It’s important to respond appropriately. Avoid scolding or ignoring them. Instead, show your gratitude and react positively so they feel encouraged to continue displaying their fondness for you in this way.
Why Is My Cat Bringing Me Dead Animals?
Cats are natural hunters, and their tendency to bring dead animals home replicates their wild hunting instincts. Even domesticated cats retain strong hunting instincts, making them proficient at stalking and capturing prey. Getting dead animals is a way for cats to show off their hunting prowess and an instinctual behavior from their wild ancestry.
Although this behavior is natural for cats, pet parents must discourage it since hunting live prey can harm animal populations and expose cats to risks like injury, poisoning from ingesting toxic animals, or diseases transmitted by wild animals. Here are a few tips to discourage this behavior:
FAQ
Why Does My Male Cat Bring Toys to My Bed at Night?
When your male cat brings toys to your bed at night, it’s their way of showing their affection and seeking your attention. To avoid any disruptions during the night, you may want to consider keeping the toys in a designated area.
What Does It Mean When Your Cat Is Meowing and Bringing Me Toys?
When a cat meows and brings you toys, it is asking for playtime. Engage with your cat through play sessions to foster their physical and mental well-being.
