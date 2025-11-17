Hey Pandas, Explain A Movie Plot, Book Plot, Or Game Plot As Crazily As You Can! (Closed)

If you see this, put cheese in your answer!
#1
A royal gets kidnapped by a turtle and goes to the moon in a flying boat to marry them. A plumber has a magic talking hat that can take control of other creatures to help him save her
#2
A young abused orphan gets kidnapped by a half giant gets shipped off to a boarding school in scottland and has to try to not die every year he’s there. Also his teacher had a thing for his dead mom.
#3
Takes place in a pizzeria similar to Chuck E Cheese and the animatronics are haunted by dead children, and they hunt the night guard, and the guard has to survive five terrifying nights.
#4
Builder Dude tries to survive the elements and travel to different “dimensions” while fending off zombies, skinny tall black dudes, tan skinned squidwards, skeletons, and spiders.
#5
The friendly RPG where nobody has to die
#6
These two sisters shut out the world from their home and closed everything off. As their parents have been drowned and died. Then one of the sisters who is kind of delusional falls in love with a man who has way too many brothers and gets engaged. The older sister rejects them and runs off the the frozen mountains and causes a full on blizzard. Then the delusional sister goes after her and meets a weird man who grew up in the forest, raised by trolls. They go after the other sister and end up fighting a possessed monster and jumping off a clip. They also end up meeting a miniature version of the monster who is delusional like the other sister. Then that sister is accused of cheating with the forest man on that guy she just met. She starts getting getting heart attacks and has to go home. She finds out her newly engaged man actually was just trying to steal her and her sister’s fortune and tried to kill her as he locks her in the freezing cold room. The miniature delusional creature ends up getting into the room and is dying as he tries to save the sister. They end up getting out by rolling out the window and try to go past the giant blizzard. Then the forest man finds out he really loves the sister and abandons his pet in the ice cold lake to go get her. don’t worry the animal is ok. Long story short the other sister comes back and when she does the ex-fiancée tries to kill her but before he does the other sister saves her and dies. but she comes back to life and wacks the forest man into a pole. They live happily ever after eating cheese. But then a second ones comes out…
#7
trying to figure out what to do with your life with a blue or a red pill
#8
Cancer survivor never loses his sense of humor
#9
Man goes back to weird studio gets attacked by random cartoon, and now has to escape without dying from random ink monster
#10
People heist some information by going in dreams in dreams in dream.
#11
Person begins to kill people because *No one kills a dog*.
I kinda support him though
#12
Mentally damaged dude goes around beating up people while wearing sick drip. The bad@$$ also has to solve a murder case cause one of his “superhero friends” was chucked out a window. And more people r dyin So he works with his former teammates: a low budget Batman, a hot girl who can fight, and the hot girl’s blue skinned ex who basically has the powers of a god and walks around with his d1ck showing nearly 24/7, and by himself. He also gets arrested and the low budget Batman and hot girl have to break him out..after they slow motion bang each other in a oval shaped BatPlane for 2 1/2 minutes to make the audience h0rny. Turns out bad@$$ mentally damaged dude is just better and broke himself out by the time they got there by basically starting a prison riot. Movie ends with d1ck-showing blue blowing up the mentally damaged bad@$$ so the world wouldn’t no the truth behind the conflict of the entire/end of the movie. Oh I forgot the mentally damaged bad@$$ also written in a journal and narrates for a large chunk of the movie. And nearly all the fight scenes are in ssssssllllloooowwwww motion. 👍
#13
A group of friends tries to figure out a fake murder on an island, and one of them is dead but is actually the dead person’s sister. A detective crashes the party, solves the fake murder, wins an iPad, and looks for a napkin in an envelope.
#14
A girl volunteers to murder people for her sister and then accidently starts a cult against a dictator and then then is supposed to kill the dictator but kills the leader of the cult instead because the leader of the cult framed the dictator for killing her sister and then marries her fellow murderer. :)
#15
a death row convict has to escape an island prison being attacked by horrible creatures.
#16
Dude gets wrongfully arrested at a border almost gets executed then goes on to kill dragons
#17
a rabbit and a small fox illegally go and find apex predators that have gone insane and turns out a sheep was shooting plants out of a gun and was the leader of a cult. (Zootopia)
#18
A chemistry teacher finds alternate business idea involving the same workplace experience of handling chemicals. Teams up with failed student. Business goes boom.
#19
Man is late to work, destroys the fabric of reality itself, kills dozens of invasive fauna with a metal stick, is the subject of a federal manhunt by the U.S. military, kills the leader of a bunch of green things, and in the end accepts a job from a guy who’s been stalking him for the past two days
#20
Convince people that when they die and are resurrected in the future that the Holy City coming down from heaven is actually an anemy spacecraft that must be destroyed. (Millennium, Tomorrow War)
#21
I’ll just explain the characters:
sad boi
Flowers and anxiety boy
Will kill you with a baseball bat girl
All memes are canon boy
responsible cooking boi
S̸͙̽t̸̝̓a̶̛̩i̸̘͝r̵͎͌s̷͙̈́ g̵͓͊i̸̘͝r̵͎͌ḷ̶̓
#22
The plot is hard to summarize, so I’ll just list the characters:
– A young British girl (the main character)
– A very eccentric Uzbek man (the proprietor of the building that most of the story takes place in)
– A young Turkish boy (who owns a flea circus)
– A (sort-of) crossdresser (it’s complicated)
– A loud mouthed Italian man who has a love-hate (but mostly hate) relationship with the crossdresser (he gets better)
– A female contortionist
– A (literal) gentle giant (who lives in a village of normal-sized people)
– A disabled black man (who works in the building owned by the Uzbek man)
– A little person (who is Jewish and a fireman)
– A Turkish woman who has a (very brief) conversation with the Turkish boy
– An elderly German couple
– A rude French woman (and her pet leopard)
– An automaton that can write
– The woman who runs the boarding house that the giant stays in
– A former President
– Several Very Unscrupulous Men
and other minor characters
#23
A ghost and a prince meet and everyone ends as mincemeat
#24
Klatu Barada Nictoe
#25
A boy when I have a of fabrication learns that it doesn’t pay to be a jackass
#26
A guy trying to off himself meets a flightless would-be
