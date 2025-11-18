“She Will Be The Alibi”: Lady Provides Friend Support In Her Adultery, Faces Divorce Herself

Someone from ancient times poetically compared love to a beautiful boat in which two people glide along the waters of a calm lake. Well, maybe at the very beginning of a marriage it is so, but for many people, what follows turns into a real kayaking expedition… And not just for two people.
As, for example, it happened to the user u/Hairy-Union-7654, the author of our story today: a man who accidentally found out that his wife’s friend was cheating on her husband, and his own spouse actively condoned it. And, who knows, maybe she’s taking advantage of the opportunity as well?
The author of the post recently found out that his wife and her friend’s recent weekend trip was in fact a cover for adultery
The wife’s friend met her ‘soulmate’ and the author’s spouse provided her with an alibi
Moreover, the wife told the author they’re planning another weekend trip soon – with the same actual goal
The cheating wife will pay $3K for her friend’s trip so that she can give her another alibi
But the man suspected that his wife really doesn’t value the marriage per se – and even considered parting ways with her
So, the Original Poster (OP) recently discovered that when his wife went with an old friend for a weekend trip, it was not just a friendly journey. The whole thing was that the friend was actually using the trip as an opportunity to date her old ‘soulmate,’ and the author’s wife was simply providing her with a pure alibi.
At first, our hero thought it was none of his business – especially since he barely knows his wife’s friend, and even less her husband. As the saying goes, “not my circus, not my monkeys.” But then, after some time, his wife told him that they were planning another trip. Also supposedly “together.” And with the same goal.
The woman was literally looking forward to this free trip, for which her friend would pay $3K – but this gave her husband serious reason for concern. After all, if his wife is so frivolous about the institution of marriage per se, and is ready to easily help her friend hide her affair – then what value does her own marriage have in her eyes?
In general, with each hour spent in reflection, the original poster increasingly had a burning desire to file for divorce, and then change the locks in the whole house so that when his spouse returns from this ‘cheating weekend,’ a locked front door awaits her, and divorce papers pinned to it.
But after some thought, the man decided not to give in to temptation, but to think it over carefully first. And, at the very least, to enlist the support of some folks online. After all, collective advice can be quite wise.
In fact, any topic that is somehow related to adultery is more than delicate, and remains on the conscience of all people who know about it. “On the one hand, of course, this man does not owe anything to a husband whom he does not know at all. And we also don’t know all the nuances of the married life of that couple,” notes Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.
“On the other hand, his fears are not unfounded. After all, any person gets to know each other in crisis situations, and the wife clearly shows that she’s quite ready to turn a blind eye to adultery. Even if it’s adultery in another family.”
“Moreover, this man, it seems to me, should take a closer look at his own marriage – after all, such stories can often have a double bottom – in fact, ‘covering’ not one, but two affairs. In any case, extra attention here certainly won’t hurt,” Irina summarizes.
But the commenters to the original post go so far as to claim that the author’s wife is also quite likely already cheating on him, using these trips as a cover. “Plot twist… Your wife is the one cheating and using her friend as the alibi. I’m not saying that’s what is happening, but it’s certainly a possibility,” one of the responders wrote.
And people in the comments are definitely calling on the author to open the other husband’s eyes to what is happening, even if anonymously. And also to seriously think about the prospects of his own marriage. “My ex-wife cheated on me non-stop. People knew, but they didn’t facilitate it,” someone commented. “Divorce her,” another person urged the OP sincerely. So what would you advise the author in this situation?
People in the comments urged the man to let the other husband know about this all, and to divorce his wife as well
