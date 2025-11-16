Junebug Weddings Has Announced The Winners Of This Year’s Engagement Photo Contest, Here Are 35 Of The Best Ones

Thousands of talented photographers worldwide submitted their best work to Junebug Weddings’ annual Best of the Best Engagement Photo Contest 2023. Here’s a glimpse at the top 50. Hit the link to see the entire collection and tell us which photo is your favorite!
#1 Chris Grandy + Sam Rose. Isle + Oak Photography. Vancouver, Bc Canada
#2 Christina Frary. Matthew David Studio. Palm Springs, CA
#3 Kaboo Bill. Kaboo Photography. Monterey Bay Aquarium
#4 Olivia Avers. Olivia Avers Photography. New York City, New York
#5 Daniel Verley, The Dv Image
#6 Bastian Najich. Alinea Pictures. Surabaya, Indonesia
#7 Lou White. Lou White Photography. Carters Steam Fair, Royal Victoria Park, Bath, U.K
#8 Brook Laurie. Brook Laurie Photo. Tonasket, Washington
#9 Katie Hunt. Kd Hunt Photography. Greensboro, Nc
#10 Krístel Aragon. Krístel Aragon. Lanzarote, Spain
#11 Tess Schilke. Tess Schilke Photography. Parc, Philadelphia
#12 Enikő Várai. Pinewood Weddings. Tulum, Mexico
#13 Tutde Darmawan. Snap Story Pictures. Pantai Lembeng, Bali, Indonesia
#14 Flora Gibson. Flora Gibson Photography. San Francisco
#15 Laura Wills. Laura Wills Photography. Des Moines, Iowa
#16 Orsolya Lazar. Lookimaginary. Lisbon, Portugal
#17 Mailou Her. Mailouphoto
#18 Brandi Potter. Brandi Potter Photo. Nantucket, Massachusetts
#19 Carol Olivia. Carol Olivia Photography. Oahu, Hawaii
#20 Madalena Cohen. Sambajoy. Pitt Meadows, British Columbia.jpg
#21 Martina Ruffini. Martina Ruffini. Tuscany, Italy
#22 Christin Martin, The Martins, Cliffs Of Moher
#23 Julia Maass. Julia Maass Photography. San Francisco
#24 Mike Vallely. Shari + Mike Photographers. Búðir, Iceland
#25 Stephen Yau. Stephen Yau Weddings. Tukad Cepung Waterfall, Bali, Indonesia
#26 Jeremy Ong. Moments By Jeremy. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
#27 Mady Tompkins. Mady Noel Photo. New York City, NY (Chinatown)
#28 Brittney Couture, Brittney Couture
#29 Candice Keenan. Candice Marie Photography
#30 The Ferros. The Ferros. Italy
#31 Katie Blackwell. Hallas Photo. Nashville, Tn
#32 Tania Salim. Tania Salim. Bandung, Indonesia
#33 Breeanna Lasher, Breeanna
#34 Shannon Rock, Preserve Studio
#35 Leonardus Aditya. Bare Odds. Jakarta
