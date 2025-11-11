Top 25 Engagement Photos Of The Year

Photographers from 35 different countries submitted their most incredible engagement photos from the last year to be featured in Junebug Wedding’s 2016 Best of the Best Engagement Photography Collection.
Take a look at the top 25.
More info: junebugweddings.com
#1
Image source: Whitling Photography
#2
Image source: Komang Diktat
#3
Image source: Hugo Coelho
#4
Image source: Robert Mauriell Photography
#5
Image source: Ekaterina Mukhina
#6
Image source: Juddric Photography
#7
Image source: Matilda Delves Wedding Photography
#8
Image source: Shari Vallely
#9
Image source: Gloria Villa
#10
Image source: Allison Williams Photography
#11
Image source: Lucy Fell
#12
Image source: Rostovtsev Fotografie
#13
Image source: India Earl
#14
Image source: Jason Ball
#15
Image source: Ekaterina Mukhina
#16
Image source: Brian Callaway
#17
Image source: Clarkie Photography
#18
Image source: Tito Rikardo
#19
Image source: Nicola Thompson
#20
Image source: Luke Liable Photography
#21
Image source: Jennifer Moher Photography
#22
Image source: Tin Martin Nguyen
#23
Image source: Mantas Kubilinskas
#24
Image source: Emily Broadbank
#25
Image source: Rocio Vega
Follow Us