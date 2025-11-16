Hey Pandas, Do You Think Plastic Straws Should Be Banned? (Closed)

by

I’m doing a survey for a school project, and would love it if you could share your (honest) opinion!The next bit isn’t to bias you,m just to raise awareness.

Just so ya’ll know, millions and millions of plastic straws are trashed each day in the US alone. This adds up quickly. There are many online organizations you can donate to, or you can help with a beach clean-up. It all helps.

Some alternatives to plastic are bamboo, glass, and metal. I’ve done calculations and when you factor in re usability, these straws can save you money.

Thank you so much for seeing this, and if you do, give using plastic straws a second thought!

#1

I’m not a big fan of ‘banning’ things before the alternatives are available and affordable for everyone.
Yes, plastic straws need to go. They’re horrible for the environment. But I think there’s a few steps before banning.
First, make alternatives affordable and useable (the huge paper ones that melt and give you brain-freeze are not useable). Second, raise prices on plastic ones slowly over time (incentive for straw companies to switch to natural products).
Third, stop production of plastic straws, still giving companies time to finish what they have and switch over.
And finally, put a ban down so that new companies can’t start up in the future.

#2

Food vendors can offer incentives to patrons who bring their own reusable cups/straws/lids

Patrick Penrose
