Here’s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue’s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

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The lead-up to the Met Gala 2026 officially kicked off on Friday, May 1, with Vogue’s annual pre-party, held in New York City.

Meanwhile, outside Madame Tussauds in Times Square, fans had already begun gathering in anticipation of catching a glimpse of celebrities as they arrived for the evening.

Inside, the space was filled with designers, models, actors, and industry insiders gathering just days before fashion’s biggest night.

The party, hosted by Chloe Malle, Teyana Taylor, and Simone Ashley, welcomed an array of big names from the worlds of fashion and entertainment.

Throughout the evening, guests mingled, explored the venue, and soaked in the excitement building for the upcoming Met Gala.

The pre-party set the tone for the weekend’s main event.

The Met Gala is set for Monday, May 4, in New York City, with around 450 guests expected, uniting top names from fashion, film, music, and sports.

With co-chairs including Anna Wintour, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, the night is expected to draw major attention once again.

As always, with much of the guest list unconfirmed and details closely guarded by organizers, speculation continues to swirl among fans and media about which celebrities might appear on the red carpet.

As we prepare for the main event, let’s check out the Met Gala’s pre-party celebrity looks.

#1 KUN

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#2 Gabriette

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#3 Sombr

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#4 Nina Dobrev

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

Image source: Bauer-Griffin/GettyImages

#5 Irina Shayk

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

Image source: Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#6 Georgina Rodriguez

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

Image source: Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#7 Teyana Taylor

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#8 Odessa A’zion

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#9 Ciara Miller

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#10 Janelle Monae

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#11 Vera Wang

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#12 Simone Ashley

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

#13 Isha Ambani

Here&#8217;s What 13 Celebrities Wore At The Vogue&#8217;s Met Gala 2026 Pre-Party

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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