“Meanwhile, In Canada”: 50 Photos That Perfectly Sum Up Canada (New Pics)

O Canada! Our home and native land! True patriot love in all of us command…
If you’ve never been to Canada, you probably have an idealized image of it in your head. Everyone is friendly and smiling all the time, babies come out of the womb knowing how to play hockey and build snowmen, people will apologize to you after you spill coffee on them, the fountains in city centers flow with maple syrup, and moose run around helping elderly citizens cross the road.
Well, those stereotypes actually might not be too far from reality. Below, we’ve gathered some of the funniest photos that sum up exactly what it’s like to live in Canada. We hope you enjoy these pics that showcase how kind, cold and considerate Canada is, and please, if you could, upvote the images that just go to show that Canada is a whole other world. Then if you’re interested in even more “meanwhile, in Canada” photos, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here, eh.
#1 The Holy Trinity
Image source: take_thing_literally
#2 This Was No Ordinary Guy And No Ordinary Dog
Image source: alan_regan
#3 A Copy Of The Bill We Got When Our Daughter Was Born In Canada
Image source: underbakedchochip
#4 Meanwhile, In Canada
#5 Only In Canada Will You Find A Baby Moose Carrying A Pride Flag
Image source: ClintFalin
#6 When Canadians Fight On Twitter
Image source: BreakingGarrick
#7 Montreal Botanical Garden – Canada
Image source: WholesomeFan150
#8 Graffiti In Canada
Image source: bollister
#9 The Service Dog Bathroom At The Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Airport
Image source: Stoon_Slar
#10 During The Annual Hair Freezing Contest In Canada
Contestants keep themselves warm in the hot springs while letting the cold winter air freeze their wet hair into interesting shapes.
Image source: cestrumnocturnum
#11 People Are Awesome – Spotted At Union Station In Toronto, Canada
Image source: Basically_Bear
#12 This Is A Dairy Queen Drive-Through In Canada Where They Social Distance By Using A Debit Machine Zip Tied To A Hockey Stick. You Can’t Make This Up
Image source: yuppiehick
#13 In My Part Of Canada We Have A Winter Festival In February Called The Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous
My friend is entering her Chihuahua in the dog outfit contest. He is wearing a handmade/beaded First Nation dog blanket.
Image source: Filet_minyon
#14 TIL A Grocery Store In Canada Was Left Unlocked And Unattended On A National Holiday
The only thing taken was cherry tomatoes, for which a person left $5 at the checkout. The person actually overpaid.
Image source: kingstonist.com
#15 Being A Pilot In Northern Canada Has It’s Perks
Image source: paquette977
#16 Canada’s Minister Of Defence Harjit Sajjan In Line For Groceries Like An Average Dude
Image source: NineteenEighty9
#17 The Colors At Algonquin This Weekend Were Amazing
Image source: cadsii
#18 Canada
Image source: Pamaj
#19 Starlink Works Great Until The Cats Find Out That The Dish Gives Off A Little Heat On Cold Days
Image source: Tippen22
#20 This Is Where I’d Spend My Money (Seen In Ontario, Canada)
Image source: shootsmcgroot
#21 Light Pillars In Saskatchewan, Canada
Image source: frostygloss
#22 With Everything Going On Involving The US Supreme Court, Here Is Your Friendly Reminder That Our Supreme Court Is Made Up Of Nine Very Qualified Santa Clauses
Image source: skiier11, scc-csc.ca
#23 Walked Right Up To Us. BC, Canada
Image source: txdx21
#24 Meanwhile In Canada
Image source: ZhuliQC
#25 Friend Living In Vancouver Sent Me Canada In One Picture
Image source: L9MK
#26 My Best Mate Is In The British Army And Has Just Finished A 9-Month Tour Of Duty In Alberta. He’s Just Sent Me This
Image source: IkeyTom21
#27 Like Walking On Another Planet. Mesmerized By The Beauty Of The Tidal Pools At Botanical Beach
Image source: tomparkr
#28 A&w Released A Lidless Compostable Coffee Cup In Toronto
Image source: 5avethePlanet
#29 There Are Places In Canada That Have Bridges For Animals To Cross Over Busy Roads
Image source: OhmanIcanteven
#30 You Can See Mount Rainier From Canada, But Because Of The Earth’s Curvature You Can Only See The Tip
Image source: mywildcoast
#31 Traffic Lights In Prince Edward Island In Canada Are Different Shapes For Colour Blind People
Image source: danyalm
#32 Canada Post Location In Vancouver Has A Fitting Room. “Try It On Here. Is Your Online Purchase Right For You? If Not, We Can Help You Return It”
Image source: ntrsfrml
#33 The Bank Of Canada Are Asking Citizens To Stop “Spockifying” The 5$ Bills As A Tribute
Image source: flacid_pianist
#34 Silly Walks Are Encouraged In Ottawa
Image source: Bigfoot983
#35 In Canada, Cars From The Northwest Territories Have A Polar Bear Shaped License Plates
Image source: LemonLoaf8, fergusonwallace
#36 Cake Dispenser In Toronto
Image source: BJuneTheLegend
#37 House On A Little Island In Ontario, Canada
Image source: GaryCPhoto
#38 I Made Two Feet Of Snow Standing On A Lake In Northern Ontario. An Hour Later, 5 Deers Walked Over And Gave Them A Sniff
Image source: mattdjmorris
#39 How To Spot The Canadians On Campus
Image source: starships_lazerguns
#40 World’s Largest Snow Maze. Manitoba, Canada
Image source: onefanpornstar
#41 Follow Canada’s Lead
Image source: RexChapman
#42 I Got Up In A Helicopter Today Over Lac-Blanc In Quebec. The Fall Colors Were Truly Something Else
Image source: fairlywittyusername
#43 Welcome To Canada. This Is This Morning
Image source: WillOfTheLand
#44 Got Covid Tested In Canada Today. Testing Centre Was A Hockey Rink, Front Desk A Hockey Net
Image source: shrimpdood
#45 No Name Is The Gem Of Canada. Every Product Is So Unbelievably Ominous I Really Laugh My A** Off Every Time I Go Shopping
Image source: jnkyd, Paul Jerry
#46 This Guy In Canada Has A Whole Facebook Page Where He Posts Videos And Pictures He Takes Of Beavers In His City Everyday
“A cool shot of Mr. Beaver taken from water level, with the Jim Pattinson Children’s Hospital in the background across the river.”
Image source: Mike’s photos and videos of beavers
#47 I Don’t Know How People From Other Countries Keep Their Beers Cold, But Here In Canada
Image source: PatricktheCreator
#48 A Witch Paddle In Vancouver, British Columbia. With 40 Lovely Witches
Image source: stackssoncatss
#49 The Longest Undefended Border In The World. On The Left Is Canada And Right, The USA
Image source: cavemanleong
#50 Pic Of Ramen Noodles At -30: Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
Image source: virginityrocks
#51 Toys R Us (Which Still Exists In Canada) Has Child-Friendly Social Distancing Line Markers
