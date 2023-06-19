Top 10 Survival Shows Like Alone

History’s Alone documents contestants’ struggles in the wilderness. Every season, ten individuals are chosen to showcase their resilience, and the objective is simple — outlast everyone. The stakes are high, with a grand cash prize of $500,000. With casting currently undergoing for Alone season 11, fans may have to wait a while before it rolls out. However, here are ten survival shows like Alone to watch.
The contestants in the reality TV show showcase determination, ingenuity, and resourcefulness. However, some underrated survival skills exhibited have nothing to do with the wilderness. These include creativity, problem-solving skills, mental preparedness, and adaptability to changing circumstances. Shawn Witt, the executive producer, revealed that thousands of participants are narrowed down to just 20 for boot camp. It may come as a shocker, but the footage is, in fact, self-shot by the participants since they are; alone after all. So if fans wonder how close to reality Alone really is, it’s safe to say it’s authentic to a t. Let’s delve into the top shows like Alone.
1. Outlast
Outlast, the Netflix survival reality series, subjects contestants to the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness. 16 individuals are faced off for a chance to win a life-changing cash prize. However, the catch is that they must unite as a team. If a team gives up, they fire a flare gun. Ultimately, only one team takes a prize of one million dollars home.
Both series delves into the challenges of surviving in the wilderness and offer a raw and gripping atmosphere. For anyone captivated by the trials and triumphs shown in Alone, Outlast offers a similar but fresh perspective on surviving in the wild. By showing the dynamics of teamwork, the reality TV show exemplifies the invincible human spirit.
2. Called to the Wild
They say a dog is a man’s best friend, and this unbreakable bond takes center stage in National Geographic’s Called to the Wild. The show follows the journey of three individuals as they embark on an adventure in the wilderness of Maine. For a challenging ten days, participants are accompanied by their canine companions as they navigate the unforgiving landscape.
As the contestants rely on their dogs’ heightened senses, they must face nature’s challenges. It’s everything from unpredictable weather conditions to scarce food and water supplies. Like in Alone, contestants must hone their resourcefulness skills to emerge victorious. Called to the Wild is a testament to indomitable spirits and celebrates the unbreakable bonds of friendship between humans and dogs.
3. Win the Wilderness
Win the Wilderness, a six-episode series is a thrilling addition to survival TV. With no real threat around, six British couples compete to win a luxurious three-story house in remote Alaska. While Alone brings elements of nature’s unforgivingness, Win the Wilderness takes a rather unconventional approach. Homeowners Duane and Rena Ose decide to surpass their incredible legacy into a couple worthy enough.
The show explores survival tactics that push the contestants to their limits. From building shelters and navigating rugged terrains to enduring the harsh Alaskan weather and forging for food, Win the Wilderness test the limits of endurance of the couples. If fans want a heartwarming story and a life-changing adventure, this show ticks all the boxes.
4. Dual Survival
Discovery Channel’s Dual Survival follows the gripping journey of two survivalists, Dave Canterbury and Cody Lundin. The show follows these seasoned survivalists navigating unforgiving deserts to secluded jungles. Armed with impeccable instincts and survival skills, the duo works together against the wilderness.
However, a team doesn’t necessarily have to agree. Dual Survival showcases true rivalry in the contrasting ideologies of Canterbury and Lundin. Dual Survival is the perfect watch as it intricately bridges teamwork and individual struggle.
5. Survivor
Created by Charlie Parsons, Survivor is on the list of longest-running reality shows, with 44 seasons to its name. Having earned multiple Emmy Awards for its unpredictable journey, the show invites diverse participants to embark on an adventure on a remote island. The contestants, divided into tribes, employ wit and strength and eventually outplay their fellow competitors.
The winners are crowned the ‘sole survivor’ title and win a life-changing cash prize. Inspired by Expedition, the reality TV show is the perfect blend of adventure and strategy. Each season of Survivor brings a fresh perspective, with new locations and twists at every turn.
6. Life Below Zero
National Geographic’s Life Below Zero dives into an extraordinary journey into Alaska’s untamed wilderness. It offers a glimpse into the lives of remarkable individuals that carve out a living in unbelievably challenging landscapes. Following the daily trials and triumphs of the participants, the show offers a unique perspective on the human spirit.
As the season unfolds, audiences witness a world far beyond the comforts of modern civilization. Contestants must employ resourcefulness and age-old wisdom to survive amidst the unyielding forces of nature. Emmy Award-winning Life Below Zero is the perfect watch for fans to immerse themselves in the beauty of relentless challenges.
7. Ultimate Survival Alaska
Ultimate Survival Alaska is an adrenaline-fueled show that dives into the journeys of survivalists willing to risk it all as they navigate the vast landscapes of the Last Frontier. Their goal is to conquer the forces of nature and outlast the rest. From glaciers and mountains to extreme weather conditions, it’s a race against time.
The show explores themes of resilience and determination. The thrilling adventures of Ultimate Survival Alaska make it a great complement to Alone. It proves survival is not simply a test but a spirit that lives within everyone.
8. Survivorman
Survivorman is the pioneer of survival shows. Each episode presents a new challenge to conquer, whether it’s Canada’s harsh snowscapes or Australia’s outback. Survival expert Les Stroud captures the true essence of lone survival.
Stroud plays both the role of a subject and a cameraman. All while the crew observes from a distance. This makes Survivorman exceptionally authentic and remains unparalleled to date.
9. You Vs. Wild
If fans crave a similar experience to Alone, Bear Grylls’s You Vs. Wild will satiate their appetite. Although skeptics question the truth behind his remote situations, this show brings an interactive twist. It follows Grylls making life-or-death decisions.
You Vs. Wild brings viewers the unique opportunity to test their own survival skills. They also learn a thing or two about surviving wilderness. This makes it a great option for survival show newbies.
10. MeatEater
If anybody finds Alone’s hunting aspect intriguing, MeatEater will be a real treat for them. It takes viewers on a journey alongside Steven Rinella as he ventures to remote locations searching for food. He not only hunts but also shares his knowledge and expertise.
From majestic deer to elks in the mountains, he demonstrates impeccable skills in tracking and stalking these animals. What sets this show apart is its holistic approach to hunting. ManEater is filled with the thrill of the hunt and sustainable pursuit of this wild game, just like Alone.