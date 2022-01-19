Home
10 Awesome Movies About Surviving in the Wilderness

Most of us are so used to the comforts of modern technology that we couldn’t imagine having to go an extended period of time without them. Needless to say, the idea of being stranded in the middle of nowhere is absolutely terrifying for most people. Still, there’s something wildly entertaining about watching other people put their survival skills to the test. Stories about people surviving with next to nothing have become very popular in Hollywood. Over the years, many of these movies have become box office hits and many of them have even been dubbed classics. Keep reading for our list of 10 awesome movies about surviving in the wilderness.

1. Cast Away

When people think of movies about people surviving in the wilderness, Cast Away is probably the first one that comes to mind. Released in 2000, the movie stars Tom Hanks as  Chuck Noland, a businessman who is the lone survivor of a plane crash. After the accident, Chuck is stranded on a deserted island where he manages to survive for years.

2. The Revenant

Partly based on a novel of the same name, The Revenant is set in the 1800s and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as an explorer named Hugh Glass. While out hunting with his team, Hugh is seriously injured and left for dead. On top of that, his team kills his young son. Little do they know, however, Hugh is still alive and he is willing to do whatever it takes to get back to civilization and avenge his son’s death.

3. Into the Wild

The 2007 movie Into the Wild is based on a book of the same name which was inspired by real-life events. The film centers around a young man named Chris McCandless (Emile Hirsch) who decided to leave home to go live in the wild. Despite his desire to survive in the wilderness, Chris is unprepared which ultimately leads to his death.

4. The Survivalist

The Survivalist may not have gotten the best ratings, but it’s still worth watching if these kinds of movies are your thing. Unlike many of the other movies on our list, The Survivalist takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a deadly disease has ravaged much of the population. The movie follows the story of a former FBI agent who is attempting to keep a young girl safe from gang leaders who want to find her because she is immune to the disease.

5. The Grey

If there’s one thing we know about Hollywood, movies involving planes or boats that leave during a storm usually don’t go too well. The Grey is a great example. In the film, a group of oil workers is left stranded after a brutal storm causes their plane to crash. The eight men who survive the crash must figure out how to overcome the brutal weather and the pack of hungry wolves that now see them as food.

6. 127 Hours

The movie 127 Hours is based on the true story of an adventurer named Aron Ralston. While out exploring, Ralston (James Franco) becomes trapped when a boulder falls on his arm. Ralston spends several days trying to survive by doing things such as drinking his own urine. Eventually, he is forced to make the difficult decision of amputating his arm so that he can attempt to make it back to safety. Thankfully, Ralston’s story has a happy ending.

7. Alive

In the fall of 1972, a plane carrying the Old Christians Club rugby union team as well as some of their family and friends crashed in the Andes mountains. The movie Alive is based on the crash and the subsequent events. Once all sources of food run out, the surviving passengers have to make a difficult decision over whether to starve or use the deceased passengers as a source of food.

8. The Mountain Between Us

I think most people can agree that romance would be the last thing on their minds if they were fighting for their lives in the wilderness. However, if there’s one thing Hollywood is good for, it’s a love story regardless of the circumstances. The 2017 movie The Mountain Between Us is proof. Like many other movies on our list, this film centers around two people doing their best to survive a plane crash. During that time, however, they also develop a love connection which ultimately ends up being part of the reason they survive.

9. Lord of the Flies

The novel Lord of the Flies was released in 1954 and it has been made into a movie two times since. The story centers around a group of young boys who find themselves stuck on a deserted island. Not only are they trying to find ways to provide their basic needs, but they also attempt to create their own government.

10. Adrift

The 2018 movie Adrift is another film that combines romance and survival. While out on their boat, Tami Oldham (Shailene Woodley) and Richard Sharp (Sam Claflin) accidentally sail into a storm which almost kills them both. After Richard is seriously injured, Tami is forced to do what it takes to ensure they both make it home alive.

