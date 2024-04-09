Without Sin: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Release Date

Without Sin is a gripping British mini-series that explores the world of restorative justice and a mother’s unwavering pursuit of closure. With just four hour-long episodes and a 6.7 on IMDb, it’s the perfect fix if you’re looking for a short compelling mystery to binge on the weekend. And if you’re a fan of suspenseful crime mini-series like Fool Me Once or Two Sides of the Abyss, Without Sin is going to be right up your alley.
In this article, we’ll go over the series’ plot, introduce the talented cast, and answer the burning question: where can you stream Without Sin? So, without further ado, let’s get started. And don’t worry, we’ll keep it spoiler-free, sticking to what’s already in the trailer.
What Is the Plot of Without Sin?
Without Sin centers around Stella Tomlinson, a grieving mother whose 14-year-old daughter Maisy was murdered three years ago. Wracked with guilt over not being home on the night of the murder and unable to cope with her grief, Stella lives a lonely life. She becomes estranged from her husband and starts driving for Uber to keep busy during her sleepless nights.
Then, out of the blue, Stella is contacted by restorative justice, offering her a chance to listen to a taped recording of Charles — the man convicted of Maisy’s murder. They believe he wants to atone for his sins and apologize. But what she hears turns her world upside down. Charles tells her that he’s innocent, framed for a crime he didn’t commit, and that the real killer may still be out there. And thus begins a classic four-part whodunit, where each episode peels back layers of the mystery, making you doubt every character’s innocence, and leaving you guessing who really did it until the very end.
Who’s Starring in Without Sin?
The main star of the series is Vicky McClure, known for her roles in Broadchurch and Line of Duty. She brings Stella Tomlinson to life with raw emotion, perfectly capturing the inner turmoil of a grieving mother. McClure’s performance in Without Sin was so good; that she even got nominated for a Best Leading Actress BAFTA TV award! Joining her is Johnny Harris, who plays the framed murderer, Charles. Harris and McClure previously worked together in This Is England before Without Sin, and their on-screen chemistry definitely shines through.
The supporting cast includes Dorothy Atkinson as Stella’s mother, Jessie, one of the few people Stella truly trusts. Perry Fitzpatrick takes on the role of Stella’s ex-husband, Paul, who now shares his life with his new girlfriend, Meera, played by Krupa Pattani. Then there’s Andrea Lowe as Bobbi Carter, a restorative justice mediator who agrees to go to the prison alongside Stella to face her daughter’s killer. Johann Myers plays Remy, a police officer and Stella’s childhood best friend who is secretly in love with her. Other cast members include Callam Fuller as Jamal, Ezra Faroque Khan as Kelvin, Harvey Scrimshaw as Lee, James Burrows as Karl, and Kieran Burton as Teddy.
Is There a Without Sin Trailer?
Yes, Without Sin, has a trailer and it kicks off with a voiceover of Charles’ recording, explaining how he’s sorry for Maisy’s death and asks Stella to meet him. It sets the tone for the whole thing. When Stella finally goes to see him, he says he didn’t actually kill Maisy, that she was already dead when he found her. This single sentence shatters Stella’s world and throws the entire case into question.
The trailer really nails the gritty, suspenseful feel of the show. If you’re still on the fence about watching it, do check the trailer out. It’ll give you a good taste of what to expect and might just convince you to watch the whole thing.
When Was Without Sin Released?
Without Sin first hit screens on ITVX on December 28, 2022, and was later broadcast on ITV starting May 15, 2023, for people in the UK. In Australia, Without Sin premiered on Channel 7 and 7 Plus on August 23, 2023. Finally, international audiences got their chance to watch the show when the series landed on Acorn TV on February 12, 2024. If you want to read more about the show, check out this detailed guide about Without Sin‘s cast.