My Surreal Illustrations Portray The Relationship Between Humans And Nature

I’m a Polish graphic designer, illustrator and set designer. Presently, I focus on mixed media graphic art, based mainly on photo manipulation, drawing, recently also 3D.

I’ve graduated with honors from the Interior Architecture and Industrial Design Faculty at the State Higher School of Fine Art in Poznań (now the University of Arts). In the late 80’s and early 90’s I worked for public broadcasting company Polish Television creating set design for TV theatre, culture and commentary shows.

More info: igormorski.pl

Green Horse

Eco

Green Tarsier

Bird Head

Drop

Forest

Gaja 2

Butterfly

Rain Forest

Geckos

Green Eagle

Rome 2

Green Parrot

Spring

Green Monkey

