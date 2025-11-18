‘Weird Medieval Guys’: 50 Amusing And Confusing Medieval Paintings

The Middle Ages aren’t just about heroic knights and epic battles. If there’s one thing that never fails to boost our mood, it’s medieval art! It’s colorful, creative, quirky, and goofy, and it showcases how the artists had to use every ounce of their imagination and stylistic skills to draw animals and monsters they may or may not have seen with their own two eyes. The results? Often incredibly bizarre but undeniably entertaining.

Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the finest specimens of peculiar medieval art from every nook and cranny on the internet. We’ve found some of the strangest renditions of real animals and mythical creatures to confuse and amuse you, Pandas, so scroll down to check them out.

#1 My Favorite Picture I Took At The Louvre. I Call It “Freaked Out Lion Is Getting His Nails Done”

Image source: henryrollinsismypup

#2 A Dog Riding A Bunny Spear-Fighting A Bunny Who Is Riding A Snail With The Head Of Rick Rubin

Image source: Familiar_Big3322

#3 Pigs vs. Elephants, France, 1420-1425

Image source: discarding_imgs

#4 If The Bear Is Brown, Lay Down. If It’s Black, Fight Back. If It’s White, Goodnight. And If It’s Medieval, Climb The Smallest Tree Available, Totally Naked

Image source: LeedsDogAndJacobiCat

#5 Medieval Paintings Of Cats Are Weird

Image source: PuggoKing97

#6 Seems Like Lions Had More Character Back In The Day

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#7 These Breathtaking Horses

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#8 He Looks So Careless

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#9 Medieval Goofy?

Image source: FleurMacabre

#10 Hare Riding A Hound With A Trained Snail Of Prey, Before 1390

Image source: innuendoPL

#11 Weird Medieval Bat

Image source: kantun_15

#12 Someone Tried To Paint A Catfish

Image source: zoruasaurus

#13 Medieval Boar With Pants

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#14 They Definitely Knew How A Dog Looked Like

Image source: theb00gieman

#15 Adorable Bats

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#16 Lion, France, 15th Century

Image source: discarding_imgs

#17 A Snail By Jacob Van Maerlant

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#18 Cats’ Life During Medieval Times

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Medieval Garfield Looking For Lasagna

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#20 Love Depictions Of Lions From Countries That Clearly Don’t Have Lions

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#21 Looks Like A Demon. Kind Of Like Cats Are Now

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#22 Someone Getting An Elephant Shrew Described To Them?

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#23 At Least They Tried To Depict A Frog

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#24 An Elephant Protecting Her Baby From A Dragon, 14th Century

Image source: red_loeb

#25 This Elephant With A Tornado Trunk By Jacob Van Maerlant

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#26 This Beaver With A Fish Tail

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#27 Lion, England, 1390-1460

Image source: GawkyLions

#28 Medieval Oyster

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#29 That Owl Is Trying His Best

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#30 Medieval Monkeys Being Medieval Bros With A Medieval Kitten

Image source: QRP1940

#31 This Leopard That’s Clearly Distraught Over His Misrepresentation

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#32 Medieval Human Dogs

Image source: lafondathepoet

#33 A Whale, 13th Century

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#34 This Owl With A Human Face

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#35 Looks Like Pug Dog

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#36 Lion, Belgium, 14th Century

Image source: weirdmedievalguys

#37 Why Do Medieval Cats Look Like Fully Grown Adults?

Image source: JustzaneYT

#38 Leopard, England, 13th Century

Image source: discarding_imgs

#39 This Is Supposed To Be A Crocodile

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#40 Four Rats Rowing A Little Boat In The 14th Century France

Image source: archaeologyart

#41 From The Cover Of My Medieval Literature Textbook

Image source: Feyrahel

#42 Elephants In Late 13th Century

Image source: Youngstown_Mafia

#43 Wild Cats In 15th Century, France

Image source: discarding_imgs

#44 Medieval Frog

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#45 The Best Depiction Of Ants

Image source: archaeologyart

#46 Snails On A Ladder. France, Circa 1320

Image source: Discarding Images

#47 A Chorus Line Of Camels

Image source: BLMedieval

#48 Owl Fight By Godfrey Of Viterbo, Italy 13th Century

Image source: discarding_imgs

#49 This 15th Century Drawing Of A Greyhound Is An Undisputed Masterclass In Stylisation

Image source: WeirdMedieval

#50 Wild Cats, 1485

Image source: discarding_imgs

