‘Weird Medieval Guys’: 50 Amusing And Confusing Medieval Paintings

The Middle Ages aren’t just about heroic knights and epic battles. If there’s one thing that never fails to boost our mood, it’s medieval art! It’s colorful, creative, quirky, and goofy, and it showcases how the artists had to use every ounce of their imagination and stylistic skills to draw animals and monsters they may or may not have seen with their own two eyes. The results? Often incredibly bizarre but undeniably entertaining.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the finest specimens of peculiar medieval art from every nook and cranny on the internet. We’ve found some of the strangest renditions of real animals and mythical creatures to confuse and amuse you, Pandas, so scroll down to check them out.
#1 My Favorite Picture I Took At The Louvre. I Call It “Freaked Out Lion Is Getting His Nails Done”
Image source: henryrollinsismypup
#2 A Dog Riding A Bunny Spear-Fighting A Bunny Who Is Riding A Snail With The Head Of Rick Rubin
Image source: Familiar_Big3322
#3 Pigs vs. Elephants, France, 1420-1425
Image source: discarding_imgs
#4 If The Bear Is Brown, Lay Down. If It’s Black, Fight Back. If It’s White, Goodnight. And If It’s Medieval, Climb The Smallest Tree Available, Totally Naked
Image source: LeedsDogAndJacobiCat
#5 Medieval Paintings Of Cats Are Weird
Image source: PuggoKing97
#6 Seems Like Lions Had More Character Back In The Day
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#7 These Breathtaking Horses
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#8 He Looks So Careless
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#9 Medieval Goofy?
Image source: FleurMacabre
#10 Hare Riding A Hound With A Trained Snail Of Prey, Before 1390
Image source: innuendoPL
#11 Weird Medieval Bat
Image source: kantun_15
#12 Someone Tried To Paint A Catfish
Image source: zoruasaurus
#13 Medieval Boar With Pants
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#14 They Definitely Knew How A Dog Looked Like
Image source: theb00gieman
#15 Adorable Bats
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#16 Lion, France, 15th Century
Image source: discarding_imgs
#17 A Snail By Jacob Van Maerlant
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#18 Cats’ Life During Medieval Times
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Medieval Garfield Looking For Lasagna
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#20 Love Depictions Of Lions From Countries That Clearly Don’t Have Lions
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#21 Looks Like A Demon. Kind Of Like Cats Are Now
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#22 Someone Getting An Elephant Shrew Described To Them?
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#23 At Least They Tried To Depict A Frog
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#24 An Elephant Protecting Her Baby From A Dragon, 14th Century
Image source: red_loeb
#25 This Elephant With A Tornado Trunk By Jacob Van Maerlant
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#26 This Beaver With A Fish Tail
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#27 Lion, England, 1390-1460
Image source: GawkyLions
#28 Medieval Oyster
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#29 That Owl Is Trying His Best
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#30 Medieval Monkeys Being Medieval Bros With A Medieval Kitten
Image source: QRP1940
#31 This Leopard That’s Clearly Distraught Over His Misrepresentation
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#32 Medieval Human Dogs
Image source: lafondathepoet
#33 A Whale, 13th Century
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#34 This Owl With A Human Face
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#35 Looks Like Pug Dog
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#36 Lion, Belgium, 14th Century
Image source: weirdmedievalguys
#37 Why Do Medieval Cats Look Like Fully Grown Adults?
Image source: JustzaneYT
#38 Leopard, England, 13th Century
Image source: discarding_imgs
#39 This Is Supposed To Be A Crocodile
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#40 Four Rats Rowing A Little Boat In The 14th Century France
Image source: archaeologyart
#41 From The Cover Of My Medieval Literature Textbook
Image source: Feyrahel
#42 Elephants In Late 13th Century
Image source: Youngstown_Mafia
#43 Wild Cats In 15th Century, France
Image source: discarding_imgs
#44 Medieval Frog
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#45 The Best Depiction Of Ants
Image source: archaeologyart
#46 Snails On A Ladder. France, Circa 1320
Image source: Discarding Images
#47 A Chorus Line Of Camels
Image source: BLMedieval
#48 Owl Fight By Godfrey Of Viterbo, Italy 13th Century
Image source: discarding_imgs
#49 This 15th Century Drawing Of A Greyhound Is An Undisputed Masterclass In Stylisation
Image source: WeirdMedieval
#50 Wild Cats, 1485
Image source: discarding_imgs
