12 Captivating Animal Photos Of Polar Bears I Captured At The Zoo (New Pics)

by

Hello, this is Mac So, the zoo photographer.

When we hear about zoos, many people often have a negative perception, feeling that they deprive animals of their natural wild habitats and confine them within human-made structures for entertainment. I myself share some of these sentiments. Zoos, after all, are products of human desires and ego.

However, it’s also a fact that the role and mission of modern zoos extend beyond merely satisfying human desires. Zoos also serve various purposes such as the protection of animals, ecological observation, research, environmental conservation awareness, and education.

More info: Facebook

#1 Wow!

#2 To Hold A Bone In Its Mouth

#3 Commemorative Photo Shoot

#4 Okay, Pose!

#5 Parent-Child Meeting　(Lala & Lila)

#6 Hi

#7 Swimming Underwater

#8 White & Red In Blue

#9 Everyone, Look Up!

#10 Underwater Diving

#11 Looking Up

#12 Hello From Above!

