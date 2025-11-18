“Lost War Against Minimalism”: 15 Pics Of What Fast-Food Restaurants Looked Like In The Past

by

Food is such a major part of our lives. It’s natural to have happy associations with eating, especially when the folks we care about most are right by our side. Many of us have fond childhood memories of grabbing a bite with our loved ones, including cheeky meals out.
The curator of the well-known @fasc1nate account on X (formerly Twitter) created a now-viral thread sharing iconic photos of old-school fast food restaurants. Not only are they an architectural and design delight, but they’re also weirdly nostalgic. Scroll down for a trip through time.
Bored Panda got in touch with marketing psychology speaker Matt Johnson, Ph.D., who explained to us why people are so fond of old-school fast food restaurants. Johnson is the host of the branding and human nature blogs, and you’ll find the insights he shared with us as you read on.

#1

Image source: fasc1nate

#2

Back when a visit to McDonald’s was an experience.

Image source: Champagnegatsby

#3

Image source: fasc1nate

#4

Image source: fasc1nate

#5

Image source: fasc1nate

#6

Image source: fasc1nate

#7

Image source: fasc1nate

#8

Who remembers when McDonald’s playland looked like this? Memories…

Image source: sugarcain

#9

Image source: fasc1nate

#10

How Burger King looked like when I was a kid.

Image source: RogerDat143

#11

Image source: rishigeorgian

#12

Image source: jidifeanyi

#13

Image source: fasc1nate

#14

Image source: AdriannaAndWhip

#15

Image source: fasc1nate

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
