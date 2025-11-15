Hey Pandas, What Is A Thing You Do That People Wouldn’t Have Expected Of You? (Closed)

Not liking coffee is what no one expected of me, I just don’t like coffee.
#1
If u look at me and how I dress and my scars u would not except that I love cute things like unicorns, rainbows, cotton candy and stuffies
#2
Definitely swearing
I’m known as the ‘smart goody two shoes who would do nothing wrong and teachers pet’
So when I start swearing (which is a lot of the time) everyone is caught off guard
Oh and also when I ask for help for something. That’s why I never ask for help unless it’s a fatal situation
#3
I’m a Gen X, large intimidating physical presence, so called “man’s-man” type appearance, heavy Rock loving, get your hands dirty, spent too long in England, Irishman.
I love gardening, arts & crafts, watching ballet and listening to Classical music on the way home after a hard day at work.
Just to be clear, I know next to nothing about any of these things, just that I love doing them.
I couldn’t tell you the name of the flower seeds I’m planting, but I can tell you they look beautiful and smell divine.
I have no idea WTF these materials are called, only that I like sewing with this one because it’s easier to get the needle through.
I don’t know what that ballet move is called, only that they did it gracefully.
I don’t know wrote this piece, only that it was used in that film I liked as well!
#4
I’m kinda a girly girl. And a lot of people are surprised I like cars
#5
Well im pretty easy going, but im very foul mouthed. and well erm, i have scras on my fingers
#6
I’m good at math, and a tomboy. Especially when my hair was dyed blonde and pink and I wore quite a bit of pink, people expected me to be girly and stupid, of which I am neither.
#7
I work as a maintenance man. Shaved head and goatee. I was raised by college educated hippie’s. I love classical music and literature.
#8
I drive a jeep wrangler. I have a 9-5 office job and wear office attire, so my co-workers are always surprised I drive “such a rugged car”. What? Girls can’t drive sporty, rugged cars now?
#9
I don’t like who I am and how I look. People always think I am so nice and confident. I guess that means I do a good job pretending, lol.
#10
I swear way more than I need to, I love rock music, and I have more male than female friends. It’s quite funny considering I’m a peppy girlie girl who always wears pink
#11
I listen to metal, I do witchcraft, I’m genderfluid, I’m a lesbian, Im good at math, and Im a decent writer. I used to dress up very feminine and my fav color used to be pink, I went to a Catholic school for a couple years, I was doing sixth grade math in fourth grd and finished geometry in eighth grd and I used to fail every essay I wrote.
#12
I am a girly girl so people get surprised when they find out that I play hockey.
#13
I’m kind and smart and what surprises a lot of people is when I curse and I even asked my friends and they thought I was a goody two shoes and they got to know me and I was the opposite. Plus I’m kinda dirty minded.
Follow Us