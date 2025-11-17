30 Impressive National Costumes From Mister International 2023

The 15th annual Mister International beauty pageant just wrapped up on September 17, and people are in awe of how impressive the contestants were this year. What stood out for many people, especially, was the segment where all the men wore costumes that were supposed to represent their home countries.
We’ve collected the photos of this year’s national costumes, and they are as powerful as they are creative. Scroll down to check them out and be sure to upvote the photos that you liked the most. Bored Panda has reached out to the team running Mister International via Instagram, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.
More info: MisterInternational.org | Instagram
#1 Thailand
Image source: misterinternational
#2 Indonesia
Image source: misterinternational
#3 Belgium
Image source: misterinternational
#4 Guinea
Image source: misterinternational
#5 Korea
Image source: misterinternational
#6 India
Image source: misterinternational
#7 Sri Lanka
Image source: misterinternational
#8 Mexico
Image source: misterinternational
#9 Colombia
Image source: misterinternational
#10 Nepal
Image source: misterinternational
#11 Malaysia
Image source: misterinternational
#12 Vietnam
Image source: misterinternational
#13 Singapore
Image source: misterinternational
#14 Switzerland
Image source: misterinternational
#15 Japan
Image source: misterinternational
#16 Brazil
Image source: misterinternational
#17 Venezuela
Image source: misterinternational
#18 Lebanon
Image source: misterinternational
#19 Myanmar
Image source: misterinternational
#20 Dominican Republic
Image source: misterinternational
#21 Taiwan
Image source: misterinternational
#22 North Cyprus
Image source: misterinternational
#23 Peru
Image source: misterinternational
#24 Trinidad And Tobago
Image source: misterinternational
#25 Puerto Rico
Image source: misterinternational
#26 Spain
Image source: misterinternational
#27 Nigeria
Image source: misterinternational
#28 Bahamas
Image source: misterinternational
#29 Czech Republic
Image source: misterinternational
#30 Laos
Image source: misterinternational
