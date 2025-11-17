30 Impressive National Costumes From Mister International 2023

The 15th annual Mister International beauty pageant just wrapped up on September 17, and people are in awe of how impressive the contestants were this year. What stood out for many people, especially, was the segment where all the men wore costumes that were supposed to represent their home countries.

We’ve collected the photos of this year’s national costumes, and they are as powerful as they are creative. Scroll down to check them out and be sure to upvote the photos that you liked the most. Bored Panda has reached out to the team running Mister International via Instagram, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

More info: MisterInternational.org | Instagram

#1 Thailand

Image source: misterinternational

#2 Indonesia

Image source: misterinternational

#3 Belgium

Image source: misterinternational

#4 Guinea

Image source: misterinternational

#5 Korea

Image source: misterinternational

#6 India

Image source: misterinternational

#7 Sri Lanka

Image source: misterinternational

#8 Mexico

Image source: misterinternational

#9 Colombia

Image source: misterinternational

#10 Nepal

Image source: misterinternational

#11 Malaysia

Image source: misterinternational

#12 Vietnam

Image source: misterinternational

#13 Singapore

Image source: misterinternational

#14 Switzerland

Image source: misterinternational

#15 Japan

Image source: misterinternational

#16 Brazil

Image source: misterinternational

#17 Venezuela

Image source: misterinternational

#18 Lebanon

Image source: misterinternational

#19 Myanmar

Image source: misterinternational

#20 Dominican Republic

Image source: misterinternational

#21 Taiwan

Image source: misterinternational

#22 North Cyprus

Image source: misterinternational

#23 Peru

Image source: misterinternational

#24 Trinidad And Tobago

Image source: misterinternational

#25 Puerto Rico

Image source: misterinternational

#26 Spain

Image source: misterinternational

#27 Nigeria

Image source: misterinternational

#28 Bahamas

Image source: misterinternational

#29 Czech Republic

Image source: misterinternational

#30 Laos

Image source: misterinternational

Patrick Penrose
