Hey Pandas, How Often Do You Forget Something Important, And What Was The Result? (Closed)

Post your answer to the question. Write, when it happened, what it was, and what the consequences were.
#1
I was buying groceries. Came home. Stored everything in the cabinets.
And two f***king hours later I realized, I forgot my dog outside the grocery store.
I ran back to get him, and I felt so stupid an SO SO sorry. My dog was just lying there in the autumn sun and when he saw me, he got up and just wagged his tail a little bit. Good boy. And poor boy. 😅
#2
I left the stove on and I almost died
#3
This was in the early 90s. I forgot I had kids. I wasn’t under any unusual stress, going through any special drama or mental illness. It was like any other day except when I got off work; instead of picking up my daughters from preschool, I went to the mall. I tooled around looking at stuff, tried on clothes, and got ice cream. After a while, I went home. Fortunately, my mother was visiting at the time. I opened the door, and she screamed at me, asking where I had been. I said I went to the mall. She looked at me like I was crazy. The school had ended up dropping the girls off at home. As soon as she said the word girls it was like I woke up from a dream. My heart flipped in my chest. I had completely forgotten about them, like completely. Unbelievable even to me, but true.
#4
Any special days! All birthdays (even my own), anniversaries, Weddings, funerals! Even if you remind me a few days before I’ll forget within an hour.
The solution, My wife! She has a fantastic memory for those sort of things so she made a deal with me. If I remember her birthday she’ll remember the dates, sort out gifts, and even arrange my time to make visits.
To make it work she told me her birthday twice a day, every day, for a few weeks. And I never forgotten. To make our anniversary easy to remember, she chose to get married on her birthday.
My wife is convinced that my “temporal issues” are related to my disorder so she’s quite understanding of it. And, being an only child from a really small family he quite enjoys it as she doesn’t really get to do it for her own family.
#5
I know this isn’t the same, as it was what my Dad did a few days ago. He went to bed bummed because he was looking for something and couldn’t find it, in the middle of the night he remembered where it was but didn’t get up. When he got up the next morning, he couldn’t remember what he was looking for but remembered where it was and sure enough it was right.
#6
I, uh… forgot to turn the oven on.
Twice.
I bet you can guess the result!! 0_0
#7
I once forgot my own name. I still got arrested, but under a false name.
#8
I have ADHD and it makes me have a hard time with organizing things. I miss appointments, I put my keys in random spots. It really disrupts my life.
I’m trying to keep a weekly planner to get better with it
#9
At the tender age of 42 I was finally diagnosed with a live-long learning disability (ADHD) and it was decided that I need to be on Ritalin, 20mg three times a day. All too often I forget to have the Dr. renew my Ritalin prescription which, if taken, could have helped me remember to get it renewed. Once I went for almost a year after running out without remembering that I ran out. Also, and that happens way too often, when I am on Ritalin and I put something in a logical place, I can’t find that thing again once the Ritalin has worn off after 8:00 PM or so because the logic in my brain is just too different. I’ll have to wait until the next day, or take another dose and stay awake all night.
#10
I don’t really forget important stuff often. I grew up making to do lists so that might be why.
#11
I can put something down on the kitchen counter and not find it seconds later. All right, our kitchen counter isn’t the tidiest, but still…
Also, I’m not sure how many things we have two of because we can’t find the first one.
#12
I forget dates (i.e. birthdays) all the time. I almost never get presents on time. These days when I make new friends, I apologise, make a note in my calendar, and tell them I cannot promise I will remember to get them something for their birthday. They’re lovely people and don’t mind, they don’t get me anything for my birthday either, which is an arrangement I am happy with
#13
I was getting ready to work at a Bible camp, it was a week away, getting my home schooling books ordered and my husband comes home from work and told me he hired a babysitter for the following evening. I asked him what is going on that we needed a sitter.
Only our wedding anniversary.
20 years later he still teases me about that.
#14
I have executive dysfunction, so it happens A LOT! I often forget about assignments and my grade suffers as a result.
#15
I once got detention twice in a row for the exact. Same. Thing. I was in an advanced math class in elementary, so halfway through normal math, which I still had to do, I’d rip out the homework from the class’s workbook. My teacher would always tell me to put it in my take home folder but did I listen? Nooo. I wanted to get to my math class! I would shove it in my desk and walk down the hall. Cue end of day, and I grabbed my take home folder, completely oblivious to the homework sitting on top of it. Two day in a row. And multiple other days scattered throughout that year. For the same thing.
#16
I forgot what year it was. Happens after new year to me every time. We had just bridged into 2022, and, being the smart person that I am who thinks before she speaks, commented how wild it was to be in 2024
#17
I have divorced parents.
One week, I was with my mom (one week at mom’s house, one at dad’s house schedule), driving to school, and the week before that, I had left my diorama unfinished at my dad’s house.
I literally had to text my dad then and there like “Hey, can you glue my diorama together and drop it off at school?”
Later I got called to the office to pick it up.
And then I spent my whole lunch adding one final thing so I actually got a good grade. I had barely any time to eat.
Finally I dropped it off in my classroom and wrote some stuff on it.
I was so, so nervous. Thankfully I got a good grade.
#18
My keys within the flat or at work. I only realised when my key-card from work, didn’t work at the door. (Customer-support can be draining)
Had to call the locksmith 3x (expensive) and wait at a friend for SO to get home 2x.
Since then the keys got a fixed place in the inside pouch of the current jacket.
#19
i once forgot to put those ice cream thingies which are put in a plastic thingy, so i ended up eating ice cream soup-
#20
I forget stuff every day. This usually means I have to walk back to my work truck, in hopes that Ill remember why by the time I get there.
#21
So I’m sitting upstairs doing my homework, and little sister comes in and says ‘do you have a heagarty maths account, the schools has deleted mine’ so I’m like, yeah sure, and try to log in. Only to realise that I’ve forgotten my password. The annoying thing was that I knew the four numbers it was made of, but not the combination. So we spend a full hour writing down every single variation of these numbers that we can think of, and trying to hack my heagarty maths account. Definitely a ‘i cannot believe I’m doing this moment’. Not a single one of them worked, and we gave up. Half an hour later, I remembered my password.
#22
Forgot to turn off the tea ern. Almost burn down the house :)
#23
I forgot my house key, and got locked out(obviously)
#24
I forget that we are going on a three week trip that we do every year, but I remember that the british intelligence agency replaced bomb recipes on the dark web to a cupcake recipe.
Its my personal h***, but I also forget about things that would stress me out.
#25
I forgot how to unbuckle a seat belt. Sadly, that is only one of the my many forgetful moments. If I get Alzheimer’s nobody will notice.
#26
One very stressful year I forgot my own birthday. Hyped about it for a week but the day of I completely blanked.
#27
My brother once was riding a bike uphill but FORGOT TO PEDAL and upon going backwards fell of his bike and got a few scratches. No harm otherwise, thankfully.
#28
I forgot my birthday when I was at the airport once..
#29
I forgot to breathe in class once. no joke- I was minding my own buisness in class and felt a pain in my chest- I hadn’t been breathing for the last 3 minutes. oops.
#30
I’m always forgetting where I put things, especially if I put something in a “safe” place, and since I’m a hoarder with a very cluttered house, misplaced objects can become almost impossible to find. While trying to organise some of my things, I decided to take snapshots using my pocket camera to help keep track of which things I put in which containers, which seemed to be going fairly well until I put the camera down somewhere then looked for it a few minutes later. That was about 4 days ago and I still haven’t found it.
#31
I forgot that I had to be on a certain zoom link when I didn’t have anyone to tutor (I tutored through zoom 4 days of the week and then tutor in-person for 1 day, that’s what I said I’d do at the beginning of the semester). I forgot about it until half of the semester passed. My brain was somehow still in last year, so I was unbelievably embarrassed when my supervisor reminded me (everyone worked via zoom that year, and I was never told to be on a certain zoom link. Maybe other tutors were told and I was kept out of the loop?). Now I have to tutor in-person for the majority of each week, which I’m not a fan of, but idk it is what it is I guess.
#32
I’m always forgetting things, misplacing things, etc but never anything truly serious, thank goodness. One of my favorites is when I forgot how to write the number 9. For a few seconds I simply had no idea.
#33
That I cannot cause people to fall unconscious with a thought and thus must deal with their b******t
#34
What?
#35
SIS: Forgetting to turn off the lights when leaving.🤣
#36
When I’m on a job, I’m usually dealing with 20 to 50 tools. And IK by now, that I’ll spend more time than I want looking for something I just laid down. So, I use golf pencils, always having 3 in my pocket, I have 2 tape measures, and when I’m conscience of it, I make a spot reserved for the tools I’m working directly with. I have a 19 in. Tool Tote with 21 Pockets for organizing the hand tools, and a big canvas bag to cart all the power tools and fasteners. But I also know that when I don’t get enough sleep, I’ll really be loosing time. But try to tell me the night before ha ha!
#37
I forgot to study for my math test… and I got a D+.
