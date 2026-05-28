Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

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We all hope our family will get along with our significant other, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case. One man learned this the hard way after his girlfriend’s Indian parents refused to accept him.

When his brother caught wind of the situation, he decided to take matters into his own hands and banned the girlfriend from his wedding and all future family events until her parents changed their attitude. He believed it was a reasonable move to support his brother.

The internet, however, was left very divided. Read the full story below.

One man was rejected by his girlfriend’s Indian parents

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

Image credits: Indian Gallery / pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

So his brother decided to ban her from his wedding and all family events, believing it was the best way to support him

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

Image credits: anderson76 / pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

Image credits: Cheap-Door

The author later shared more of his thoughts in the comments

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

Many readers felt he was being a jerk for punishing his brother’s girlfriend over her parents’ actions

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

Some, however, thought he had made the right move

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

While others believed both he and the woman’s family were in the wrong

Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless
Man Tells Brother’s GF She’s Banned From All Family Events, His Reason Leaves Her Speechless

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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