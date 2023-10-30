Meet The Men Who Vied For Gabby And Rachel’s Hearts In The Bachelorette Season 19

It’s safe to say that The Bachelorette has made for some pretty interesting and intense TV. With Season 20 well on the way, it’s not a bad idea to look back at some of the best aspects of Season 19 — the contestants. In fact, Season 19 may have very well been the season of The Bachelorette with the most drama… ever! Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were both picking a partner from a pool of 32 guys.
Needless to the possibilities are high that they will find themselves “falling for” some of the same men. Recchia and Windey both happen to be dual Bachelorettes. Once the ABC series aired on, a fresh set of men will be on the lineup. As such, it would be interesting to meet the guys who’ll be vying for their attention and ultimately their hearts. So, without further ado, here they are.
Jordan Helman, 35
Jordan Heldman is a software developer who is 35 years old and hails from Tampa, Florida. He considers electronic dance music to be “ridiculous” and asserts that he is “not your stereotypical ‘let’s grab a drink’ kind of guy.” Did he make it all the way? No siree; he was eliminated in Episode 4 of the competition.
Hayden Markowitz, 29
Markowitz is a 29-year-old executive in the leisure industry who hails from Tampa, Florida. He claims that he and his dog, Rambo, are an inseparable unit. Is he still competing for the award? No, he did not make it through the fourth episode. More specifically, he was eliminated after another cast member discovered that he used disparaging language to criticize the protagonists.
Jordan Vandergriff, 27
Jordan V., who’s 27 years old and hails from Alpharetta, Georgia, and enjoys competing in drag racing. The contestant likes to unwind by watching James Bond movies while sitting by a lake. How long did he stay in the game? Recchia kicked him out of her apartment following their one-on-one date in the second episode.
Ryan Mula, 36
Ryan Mula, age 36, is an investment director living in Boston, Massachusetts, and he is looking for a “Nicholas Sparks type of relationship.” Fun fact, he describes himself as being a “proud Botox enthusiast.” Unfortunately for him, Mula was eliminated in the second episode of the show.
Ethan Kang, 27
Kang happens to be an advertising professional who’s 27 years old and hails from New York City, New York. He is a “big believer in signs” and a fan of the show “Entourage.” Did he compete for the award till the end? No, he stuck it out until the 6th episode before being sent home.
Mario Vassall, 31
This 31-year-old certified personal trainer hails from Naperville, Illinois. While doing so, he “wants to make his mother proud” by producing a new generation of talented basketball players. He also wants to create a family. When he’s not literally and theoretically doing some heavy lifting, he’s equally passionate about tulips and Tetris. Some of that passion must have been impressive as he was awarded the rose for the best initial impression by Windey. Unfortunately, in Episode Five he left for good.
Alec Garza, 27
Photographer Alec Garza, age 27, is from Houston, Texas, and works primarily in the wedding industry. According to him, he “loves to be the center of attention.” Well, how long did that keep him going? Just until week three when he was eliminated after turning down Recchia’s offer of a rose.
Erich Schwer, 29
Schwer is a real estate analyst who hails from Bedminster, New Jersey. He has been quoted as saying that he is “low-key, funny, outdoorsy, and a bit mysterious with a fun side.” He equally claims to have no interest in visiting an escape room. He was the one who finally won Windey’s rose and heart.
Aven Jones, 28
Jones is a sales executive who is 28 years old and hails from San Diego, California, and claims that he is “fueled by passion.” Even more, he considers himself an expert Yahtzee player and only permits himself to eat out once every seven days.
Matt Labagh, 25
Shipping executive Matt Labagh hails from San Diego, California, and claims that he has already “built his empire” and that he’s currently searching for a lady who is “ambitious and loyal.” Unfortunately for him, his journey on the show ended in the second episode.
Tyler Norris, 25
Small business entrepreneur Tyler Norris from Wildwood, New Jersey, describes the ideal woman he would like to marry as “fun, reliable, open-minded, and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family.” A word of warning: Tyler does not shy away from being over the top. However, he did not get the chance to meet Recchia’s family because he was removed during the “Hometown” week (Episode 7).
Logan Palmer, 26
The 26-year-old cameraman from San Diego, California named Logan Palmer was another contestant on The Bachelorette Season 19. He admitted that he has a lifelong crush on Elaine from the television show Seinfeld. He went on to describe the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with as “artsy, low maintenance, and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars.” Though Palmer comes across as witty and self-aware, he left the competition after only one episode of being on “Team Gabby.”
Joey Young, 24
Joey Young, who is 24 years old and a twin, hails from Brookfield, Connecticut, and is described as a “lovable goofball.” However, that did not seem to serve him well as he was eliminated on the first episode of the competition, along with his twin brother. Needless to say, that twin wow factor didn’t work out well for them.
Justin Budfoloski, 32
Solana Beach, California native Justin Budfoloski works as a physical therapist there. He hopes to find a woman who is “open-minded, fit, and striving to be the best version of herself,”. He also hopes she shares his desire to drive across the United States in a van.
Roby Sobieski, 33
Roby Sobieski is a 33-year-old magician who resides in Los Angeles, California. He’s proficient in French and can do scuba diving. He describes himself as “smart, well-read, and an expert conversationalist.” Needless to say, that magic wasn’t enough to sustain him throughout the season as he was eliminated from the competition in the first episode.
Tino Franco, 28
Tino Franco is a general contractor who was born and raised in Playa del Rey, California. He’s 28 years old and says that he wants four children. Even more, his favorite newspaper is the Wall Street Journal, and he claims that meat makes up 90 percent of everything he consumes. Recchia’s rose for best first impression went to him and he was also one of the winners.
John Anderson, 26
John Anderson teaches English in Nashville, Tennessee, and has a dream of one day becoming the face of a clothing brand. Because he enjoys dressing up so much, you’ll find him in the supermarket sometimes wearing a suit. He’s prepared to take the next step and “put a ring on it.” However, he was eliminated in the second week of The Bachelorette Season 19.
Zach Shallcross, 25
Zach Shallcross, a 25-year-old tech professional from Anaheim Hills, California, loves his pets and his mama. However, that’s not a red flag as he claims that he has more love to go around. Shallcross is equally a member of the LGBTQ community. While he quit the show in week 8, he was announced as the Bachelor for the 27th season of The Bachelor.
Jacob Rapini, 27
Mortgage broker Jacob Rapini hails from Scottsdale, Arizona. According to him, he’s searching for a woman that “turns heads,” and confesses that he is fussy. Nevertheless, since he’s in the market for something meaningful, he does not consider his fussiness to be an issue.
Jason Alabaster, 30
Investment banker Jason Alabaster was born and raised in Santa Monica, California. He has a good-vibes-only policy and is on the lookout for a genuine personality. He equally enjoys going on tours of old houses.
Nate Mitchell, 33
Working in the field of electrical engineering, Nate Mitchell hails from Chicago, Illinois. Altogether, he takes pride in his ability to plan picnics and is looking for a woman who can make him laugh. Altogether, Nate spent some time on the show and was eventually eliminated in the sixth week.
Chris Austin, 30
Austin is a mentality coach who was born and raised in Redondo Beach, California. He’s got a passion for mangoes and has authored two books. While that’s quite a conversation starter, he did not make it past the second episode.
James Clarke, 25
Another contestant on The Bachelorette Season 19, James Clark is a resident of Winnetka, Illinois, describes himself as a “meatball enthusiast” and has expressed interest in having six children. Is he still competing for the award? Actually, in episode 5 he left for good.
Michael Vaughan, 32
Michael Vaughan is a pharmaceutical salesperson who is 32 years old and hails from Long Beach, California. He’s the first to confess that he’s a terrible cook but doesn’t let that weigh him down. In fact, he believes that he makes up for it with his care and attentiveness. He left The Bachelorette Season 19 in Season 5.
Brandan Hall, 23
Bartender Brandan Hall from Carlsbad, California, came right off the bat with the fact that he has a phobia of slugs and celebrates his birthday by going to Disney World every year. Even more, Hall claims that even though he is on the younger side, he is a wise oak in many ways. Unfortunately, he left the show during the second episode’s rose ceremony.
Spencer Swies, 27
Spencer Swies is a 27-year-old venture capitalist who resides in Chicago, Illinois. He claims that he is not a typical romantic because he does not “idealize things.” Nevertheless, he stayed in the game up until episode 6.