Hey Pandas, What Would You Say Is Your Primary Emotion?

Fear? Anger? Joy?
#1
Is fatigue an emotion? Cause I feel it constantly.
#2
Since I’ve had my gf it’s been almost all positive emotions, and the main one is joy :)
#3
Existential dread. Yes, I’m an American.
#4
does boredom count?
#5
Anxiety
#6
Anger, sadly. Despite my best efforts. Mostly because of people. Yeah, people suck.
#7
Depressed. I’m not in a good place right now. Yes I’m getting help from my doc and my support network. I need change, some changes are in the works, others I need to identify what changes I need. It will take time.
#8
Irritation mostly. And mostly at how slow things are to be sorted out, red tape, etc.
#9
An horrible void of emotion
#10
Expressionless. I look the same deliberately if I’m feeling angry, sad, happy, annoyed, ticked-off or bored.
But I guess main emotion is boredom. And sometimes satisfied. Other times anxiety, because I have important lessons coming up and apparently homework time is never enough.
#11
Cynical- more cynical the older I get. Comes with sighs & eye rolling 😂
#12
Sadness probably
#13
Sadness.
#14
Happy. I used to always feel anger and hate, but I decided to take control away from other people and circumstances. I decide how I feel.
#15
If you asked everyone else, mine would be chipper. If you asked me, it would be tiredness from pretending to be chipper.
#16
Uncouraged
#17
Anxiety, because I’ve been going through something. But I have to say with therapy, a lot of reading and many mostly unsuccessful attempts at meditation, I’m finding my way to being more in the moment and forward thinking – well, a balance of that – so more often I am feeling calm or even happy.
#18
My default emotion is happy.
I know, a little different from most of the posters here.
#19
Meh is my main emotion.
#20
Empathy/Sympathy. I’m always feeling the emotions of others and can’t help feel what/how they are feeling. If someone is going through it, I can’t help but feel for them as well. I’ve always been like this as far back as I can remember.
#21
Insanity
#22
Nonchalant.
#23
TL;DR: helpless anger.
I have a lot of suppressed anger. I can feel it more than ever lately, I’m just so angry about all sorts of things, and my tolerance for people’s a**hole behaviour diminishes by the day. It’s helpless anger because I can’t do anything about those things.
If I’m entirely honest though, the really primary emotion is probably shame. I’ve learned that this is the typical emotion for everyone who grew up in an abusive environment… always trying to self-blame… that sort of thing. It’s not embarrassment about something you’ve done, it’s shame about yourself as a person because you’ve been convinced that you’re not good enough, have to earn their love, etc.
I’m slowly unlearning the shame; maybe that’s why all the anger is boiling up?
It’s strange because it always used to be sadness.
#24
Anxiouness
#25
Sadness because I have found how horrible and mean people can be. Especially family.
#26
Irritable, verging on rage.
Hi, I’ll be going through (peri)menopause while bipolar! Doctors say it makes it much more intense! Please pray for my husband. I already feel like I’m not myself.
#27
Either anger or nothing. I can’t seem too feel anything else
#28
Anger
#29
apathy, can easily change to irritation
#30
Does Anxious count
#31
Apathy. Or that’s what I’d say if I gave a damn.
#32
Despair. it started when I found out just how many really undereducated people there are in this country. (used undereducated so I won’t get deleted but you know what I mean) Plus caring for my 91 year old parents and living on site for the past 5 years means I must repress all emotion to stay sane.
#33
numb, bored
#34
Happiness especially when I’m around my bf
#35
Frustration. At society, at work, in relationships.
#36
sadness
#37
Hatred against the world
#38
Fake happiness, but under that there is nothing. Just a little bit of hopelessness.
#39
ANGER! I’m so damn angry about the direction tRUMP has taken our country and the halfwits that enabled him to do it and STILL support him even though he’s blatantly guilty of all he’s accused of. I’m an old lady in poor health and my only hope is that I live long enough to see tRUMP and his family and all of his a*****e suckers in prison for a very long time. Then I can die a very happy woman.
#40
Anxiety reeeeeee
#41
Disappointment. From waking in the morning to falling asleep at night … and frequently while dreaming.
#42
That weird feeling you get when your barley getting away with something and your heart feels all tickley and like its about to jump out of your chest.
That weird sort of exitement.
#43
Usually no emotions at all ;-;
But when I do feel things, loneliness and anxiety
#44
Uncertainty.
#45
To quote a song: “I’m addicted to the sorrow when the buzz ends by tomorrow. There is another rush of position flowing into my veins giving me a dose of pleasure that resides by the pain. I’m addicted I’m dependent. Looking awesome feeling helpless.”
Song is about a characters literally on drugs. To me is not that literal but still very relatable to the constant hopelessness I feel.
#46
indifference.
#47
Does apathy count?
#48
I don’t know! I mean sometimes I feel like going out right into a jungle and simply watch it and sometimes I feel like getting on my bed and roll into a ball and just stay there.
#49
Emptiness. Just an absence of emotion a lot of the time. It mostly goes away when I’m with my friends though, so that’s kind of nice, for a bit. But mostly everything just feels dull.
#50
Disappointment?
#51
Calmness. Took me a while to get here but it’s a beautiful place to dwell.
#52
Anxiety
I live in the U.S.
So that explains that
#53
Inquisitive (i.e. curious)
Sometimes “creative” inquisitive. Sometimes “WTF could go wrong” inquisitive. But always “Inquisitive” nonetheless.
#54
mostly now i just feel depressed. and then i get so happy when something stupid happens…do i have bipolar?
#55
Anger. From my sister.
Happiness. From my friends.
Existential dread. From my life.
#56
Pringle
#57
Exasperation. Like WTF??? WTAF???
#58
Anxiety from freshman year high school homework that I have to do at 10pm
#59
You know that one feeling where you’re not quite sure what emotion your feeling, or if it’s a good one or bad one? yeah, that’s me
#60
i’d say, goofy, i’m that one person in the audience who shouts out slay to people at random moments
#61
Happiness.
I have such a blessed life.
Husband who loves me and works hard for our family.
Children who have grown into kind productive adults.
Grandchildren who adore their Mini Yaya.
And God who has blessed my life so much more than I deserve.
#62
Stoicism. Though it’s more of a philosophy of emotion.
#63
What do you call that feeling where you keep expecting more from yourself only to be disappointing every time? Self delusion maybe?
#64
Stress. I have had major trust issues (mostly towards guys) since i was 5 which has caused stress, anxiety, and depression. but stress is the big one.
#65
sadness
#66
Empathy. It’s exhausting.
#67
It has to be fear with an unhealthy dose of anger. I am ill, aging and will soon need to rely on others. I struggle to accept that future.
#68
Concern lmao
#69
Disappointment maybe? Is that even an emotion?
P.S. I am disappointed in the world, not me(I am not as depressed as I might seem)
#70
Worry
#71
If it counts, anxiousness. I don’t know why but I always feel that slight pit in my stomach.
#72
My favorites are 🤔🤫🤗🙂 and 💋👌👈
#73
a mixture of hope and fear. I’ve been thinking a lot about the future lately
#74
Not interested in most of the things. Does this count?
#75
ha imagine having just one emotion at once that is literally impossible for me
#76
Empathy. I can feel what people I’m very close with feel, even from far away. I just get an overwhelming feeling of wanting to reach out and hug/comfort them if it feels like they are sad, or talk and chat with them if they feel happy!
#77
Happy, happy, happy! Married to a wonderful man for 13 years (second marriage), lucky enough to retire at age 57 (have worked since I was 15), just moved to the country and not so surrounded by people, have a wonderful son who now lives in his own apartment and has a great job that enables him to do so and…. don’t carry any baggage from my past – not carrying c**p from past relationships, jobs, toxic family and/or friends. My motto is ‘life is too short to carry c**p with you”. I love life and looking forward to at least another 40 years or more on this earth. Enjoying life because this is all we got!!
#78
motherly to the point where I am now the grandma of my friends group
#79
Mostly happy skies with some anxious and depressed clouds.
#80
Curiosity. I will never stop asking “why?”. Learning can be euphoric.
#81
Recently worry over hubby’s health and our finances
#82
Bitterness. That’s it.
#83
nervous energy
#84
Something between being neutral and happy.
#85
Boredom
#86
I like to think I live on the edge of a smile. It doesn’t take a lot to make me happy. :)
#87
Nothingness
#88
Nothingness
#89
No ducks given
#90
Probably sadness and anxiety. Lately I’m always either crying about something or worrying about something super random
#91
Enthusiasm!
#92
Nothing
#93
The vague feeling of dread you get from for example forgetting something and not remembering what exactly you’ve forgotten
#94
