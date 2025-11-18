50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

“He’s an overgrown child” is one of the usual complaints wives have about their husbands. It isn’t new among women to share stories about their spouses leaving used socks lying around the bedroom floor as if expecting someone to pick up after them.
Today’s post highlights these frustrating moments as women around the internet share their experiences. You’re about to see photos of dirty clothes a few inches from the laundry basket, pairs of shoes on a clean bedsheet, and screenshots of text messages from men wanting a “traditional wife.”
Ladies, we recognize your exasperation. Gentlemen, we can definitely do better.
#1 I Did That All The Time When I Was Married
Image source: emilychibwana
#2 Golden Rule
Image source: TashP351
#3 And Expected To Do The Cleanup
Image source: nunyabidnez201
#4 The Problem With A Lot Of Dudes Who Want A Trad-Wife Is That They Refuse To Be A Traditional Husband
Image source: Optimus_micheal
#5 I Don’t Ask You If I Should Do The Washing Up, You Shouldn’t Either
Image source: LustyGobbles
#6 If Equality Starts At Home, Maybe You Could Actually Help Your Wife With The Chores And The Baby Too
Image source: leansquad1
#7 My Answer To That Has Always Been “No One Asked Me To Do It, So Why Should I Have To Ask You?”
Image source: stillneguss
#8 This Is What Happens When I Get Sick. Dishes And Other Housework Don’t Get Done
Image source: chrisz16
#9 Last Night I Asked My Husband To Put Some Spaghetti On The Stove So I Could Start Dinner When I Got Home
Image source: wendyrollins
#10 My Husband Decided To Trim His Hair This Morning Before Leaving For Work And I Am Really Tempted To Just Ignore This And Use Bidet And Bath Faucet And See How Long This Stays Here
Image source: purpleowlie
#11 My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard
Image source: j-lind
#12 Husband Leaves His Dirty Clothes And Boots On Just Changed Sheets
Image source: Beebamama
#13 Yeah Real “Funny”
Image source: itsnashflynn
#14 Anyone Else’s Partner Put Empty Dishes Back In Fridge? Not The First And Definitely Not The Last Sadly
Image source: knick1982
#15 So Men’s Brains Actually Are Not Wired Differently To Be Bad At Noticing Dirty Towels On The Floor
Image source: satchelmaloney, tyromper
#16 As If It Is Not Also His Responsibility
Image source: denisee_re
#17 A Month After Moving In With My Boyfriend, I Find This In The Fridge
Image source: AotearoaCanuck
#18 Red Flag
Image source: EliotETC
#19 Dear Husband, Is It Too Much To Ask That You Sort The Silverware When Unloading The Dishwasher?
Image source: familiarformula
#20 My Boyfriend’s Dirty Clothes And Basket Are Just 10 Centimeters Away
Image source: AdorimeJacklove
#21 How My Mum’s Husband Leaves The Kitchen After His Breakfast Every Day
Image source: Gaming_with_Hui
#22 My Husband Decided That This Is Clean Enough To Put It Back With The Clean Dishes
Image source: fromplanetearth8
#23 The State My Husband Leaves Our Kitchen In
I don’t even understand the mindset that allows you to leave the cabinets like this.
Image source: RedHeadRedeemed
#24 “Don’t Put The Socks Away, I’ll Still Wear Them”
Image source: SabrinaTranThi
#25 Can’t Do Anything By Themselves
Image source: TweetsByBritt
#26 Where My Partner Thinks Empty Rolls Go
Image source: jet5kiii
#27 The Morning After A Summer Party I Was So Proud That My Husband Remembered To Put Away The Leftover Pulled Pork. I Should’ve Known There Was A Catch
Image source: lazylarrystrikesagain
#28 Dog Destroyed Trim
Left my husband in charge of our dogs while the kids and I visited my family, he chose to stay at his brothers and only let our dogs out once a day. Yesterday he sent me this picture and proceeds to blame it on me.
Image source: Thick_Upstairs2155
#29 This Dude Slept Through Our Lunch Date And Blames Me (Because I Don’t Exchange Numbers Until Meeting/Vibe Check). Because, Apparently, I Should’ve Woken Him Up And Waited
Image source: ladytypeperson
#30 The Definition Of “Weaponized Incompetence”
Image source: BurderThrowaway
#31 My Husband’s Empty Contact Cases. And The Garbage 2 Ft Away
Image source: mrg158
#32 I Haven’t Spoken To My Ex-Husband In 2 Years. Looks Like He Should’ve Included “Access To HBO”In The Divorce Proceedings
Image source: marithrowsaway
#33 He Can Build Me A House But He Can’t Change A Kitchen Roll
Image source: livingonabuildingsite
#34 Husband And Kids Always Leave Their Shoes In Front Of The Shoe Rack
This truly annoys me to no end. I’ll often trip on the shoes or they’ll block the door.
Image source: Euphoric_Rough2709
#35 When You Ask Your Husband To Put A Heater In The Bathroom And He Does
Image source: khaleesitakeiteasy
#36 My Mom Was Texting This Guy On Bumble
Image source: ToothpasteCoveredDog
#37 I Asked My Husband To Hang Up My Dresses, Not Quite What I Meant
Image source: CalLil6
#38 Dude, It’s The Dirty Socks! They’re On The Kitchen Counter, The Bed Headboard, The Dining Table, My Desk, The TV Stand, In The Dog’s Mouth. Anywhere But The Laundry
Image source: morter21
#39 There Are New Toilet Paper Rolls Right There
Image source: lazylarrystrikesagain
#40 When Your Husband Is Looking For Something While You Are In The Shower And Seemingly Can’t Shut Any Draw He Opens? Either That Or We Have A Ghost
He is nowhere to be seen, so maybe they were making a quick escape from something? Or going out to buy bacon?
Image source: bloomingbeautifulmama
#41 My Now Ex Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Non Stop. I Sent Him A Message Saying Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response
Image source: Conscious_Day2425
#42 Husband Who Is Struggling To Make Ends Meet Gets Mad At His Wife For”Lowering Herself” Because She Found Coupons In The Trash To Feed Her Kids
Image source: se7en_7
#43 Women Explains Why She Doesn’t Do Her Husband’s Laundry And Gets Called Selfish
Image source: hollowearthterf, MattWalshBlog
#44 Where The Toilet Paper Goes vs. Where My Husband Chose To Put It
Image source: Uh-lee-shu
#45 My Husband’s “Bottle Graveyard”. Only 4 Bottles On His Shelf Actually Have Soap In Them
Image source: Hoofhearted523
#46 I Mean Seriously? And My Husband Complains I Leave Dishes In The Sink Not Rinsed. At Least They’re In The Sink
Image source: thegingerlife08
#47 A Maid. You Want A Maid
Image source: DatingAppsMod
#48 Apparently, This Is My Punishment For Going For A Run
Image source: katezoewall
#49 Weaponized Incompetence
Image source: Vanity86
#50 Asked My Husband To Cut Up Some Watermelon For The Baby’s Breakfast
Image source: Training_Carpenter_7
