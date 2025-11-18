50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

by

“He’s an overgrown child” is one of the usual complaints wives have about their husbands. It isn’t new among women to share stories about their spouses leaving used socks lying around the bedroom floor as if expecting someone to pick up after them. 

Today’s post highlights these frustrating moments as women around the internet share their experiences. You’re about to see photos of dirty clothes a few inches from the laundry basket, pairs of shoes on a clean bedsheet, and screenshots of text messages from men wanting a “traditional wife.” 

Ladies, we recognize your exasperation. Gentlemen, we can definitely do better.

#1 I Did That All The Time When I Was Married

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: emilychibwana

#2 Golden Rule

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: TashP351

#3 And Expected To Do The Cleanup

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: nunyabidnez201

#4 The Problem With A Lot Of Dudes Who Want A Trad-Wife Is That They Refuse To Be A Traditional Husband

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Optimus_micheal

#5 I Don’t Ask You If I Should Do The Washing Up, You Shouldn’t Either

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: LustyGobbles

#6 If Equality Starts At Home, Maybe You Could Actually Help Your Wife With The Chores And The Baby Too

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: leansquad1

#7 My Answer To That Has Always Been “No One Asked Me To Do It, So Why Should I Have To Ask You?”

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: stillneguss

#8 This Is What Happens When I Get Sick. Dishes And Other Housework Don’t Get Done

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: chrisz16

#9 Last Night I Asked My Husband To Put Some Spaghetti On The Stove So I Could Start Dinner When I Got Home

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: wendyrollins

#10 My Husband Decided To Trim His Hair This Morning Before Leaving For Work And I Am Really Tempted To Just Ignore This And Use Bidet And Bath Faucet And See How Long This Stays Here

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: purpleowlie

#11 My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: j-lind

#12 Husband Leaves His Dirty Clothes And Boots On Just Changed Sheets

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Beebamama

#13 Yeah Real “Funny”

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: itsnashflynn

#14 Anyone Else’s Partner Put Empty Dishes Back In Fridge? Not The First And Definitely Not The Last Sadly

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: knick1982

#15 So Men’s Brains Actually Are Not Wired Differently To Be Bad At Noticing Dirty Towels On The Floor

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: satchelmaloney, tyromper

#16 As If It Is Not Also His Responsibility

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: denisee_re

#17 A Month After Moving In With My Boyfriend, I Find This In The Fridge

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: AotearoaCanuck

#18 Red Flag

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: EliotETC

#19 Dear Husband, Is It Too Much To Ask That You Sort The Silverware When Unloading The Dishwasher?

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: familiarformula

#20 My Boyfriend’s Dirty Clothes And Basket Are Just 10 Centimeters Away

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: AdorimeJacklove

#21 How My Mum’s Husband Leaves The Kitchen After His Breakfast Every Day

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Gaming_with_Hui

#22 My Husband Decided That This Is Clean Enough To Put It Back With The Clean Dishes

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: fromplanetearth8

#23 The State My Husband Leaves Our Kitchen In

I don’t even understand the mindset that allows you to leave the cabinets like this.

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: RedHeadRedeemed

#24 “Don’t Put The Socks Away, I’ll Still Wear Them”

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: SabrinaTranThi

#25 Can’t Do Anything By Themselves

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: TweetsByBritt

#26 Where My Partner Thinks Empty Rolls Go

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: jet5kiii

#27 The Morning After A Summer Party I Was So Proud That My Husband Remembered To Put Away The Leftover Pulled Pork. I Should’ve Known There Was A Catch

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: lazylarrystrikesagain

#28 Dog Destroyed Trim

Left my husband in charge of our dogs while the kids and I visited my family, he chose to stay at his brothers and only let our dogs out once a day. Yesterday he sent me this picture and proceeds to blame it on me.

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Thick_Upstairs2155

#29 This Dude Slept Through Our Lunch Date And Blames Me (Because I Don’t Exchange Numbers Until Meeting/Vibe Check). Because, Apparently, I Should’ve Woken Him Up And Waited

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: ladytypeperson

#30 The Definition Of “Weaponized Incompetence”

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source:  BurderThrowaway

#31 My Husband’s Empty Contact Cases. And The Garbage 2 Ft Away

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: mrg158

#32 I Haven’t Spoken To My Ex-Husband In 2 Years. Looks Like He Should’ve Included “Access To HBO”In The Divorce Proceedings

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: marithrowsaway

#33 He Can Build Me A House But He Can’t Change A Kitchen Roll

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: livingonabuildingsite

#34 Husband And Kids Always Leave Their Shoes In Front Of The Shoe Rack

This truly annoys me to no end. I’ll often trip on the shoes or they’ll block the door.

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Euphoric_Rough2709

#35 When You Ask Your Husband To Put A Heater In The Bathroom And He Does

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: khaleesitakeiteasy

#36 My Mom Was Texting This Guy On Bumble

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: ToothpasteCoveredDog

#37 I Asked My Husband To Hang Up My Dresses, Not Quite What I Meant

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: CalLil6

#38 Dude, It’s The Dirty Socks! They’re On The Kitchen Counter, The Bed Headboard, The Dining Table, My Desk, The TV Stand, In The Dog’s Mouth. Anywhere But The Laundry

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: morter21

#39 There Are New Toilet Paper Rolls Right There

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: lazylarrystrikesagain

#40 When Your Husband Is Looking For Something While You Are In The Shower And Seemingly Can’t Shut Any Draw He Opens? Either That Or We Have A Ghost

He is nowhere to be seen, so maybe they were making a quick escape from something? Or going out to buy bacon?

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: bloomingbeautifulmama

#41 My Now Ex Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Non Stop. I Sent Him A Message Saying Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Conscious_Day2425

#42 Husband Who Is Struggling To Make Ends Meet Gets Mad At His Wife For”Lowering Herself” Because She Found Coupons In The Trash To Feed Her Kids

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: se7en_7

#43 Women Explains Why She Doesn’t Do Her Husband’s Laundry And Gets Called Selfish

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: hollowearthterf, MattWalshBlog

#44 Where The Toilet Paper Goes vs. Where My Husband Chose To Put It

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Uh-lee-shu

#45 My Husband’s “Bottle Graveyard”. Only 4 Bottles On His Shelf Actually Have Soap In Them

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Hoofhearted523

#46 I Mean Seriously? And My Husband Complains I Leave Dishes In The Sink Not Rinsed. At Least They’re In The Sink

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: thegingerlife08

#47 A Maid. You Want A Maid

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: DatingAppsMod

#48 Apparently, This Is My Punishment For Going For A Run

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: katezoewall

#49 Weaponized Incompetence

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Vanity86

#50 Asked My Husband To Cut Up Some Watermelon For The Baby’s Breakfast

50 Pics Showing Men Making Their Partners’ Lives Harder Than They Should Be

Image source: Training_Carpenter_7

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Photography Series Called “Light Of Istanbul”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Young Justice Season 3 Officially in Production
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2016
30 Adults Share What They Regret Not Doing While They Were Young
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“I Am Fed Up”: Wife Stops Cooking For Picky Husband And Son, Finds Unexpected Peace
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Five Best TV Show Christmas Episodes of the 80s
3 min read
Dec, 9, 2018
23 Stunning Handmade Soutache Pieces Of Jewelry By Lady-Liza
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.