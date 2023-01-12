Greg Berlanti just signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. and is loving it. The co-creator of the Arrowverse has said as much during interviews while discussing the deal. Berlanti, who has been with WB for the past two decades, is ready to start working on other projects and has a few already on the way. It’s a comfort to a lot of people, considering how the past twenty years have gone by.
With Berlanti’s singing comes the opportunity to keep pushing the quality content that people enjoy. It’s also a chance to stay where he’s comfortable and keep creating stories that can help keep the company flourishing. After all, he did help the Arrowverse come into being.
Berlanti Productions has done wonders for WB, and the opportunity to keep this rolling is a great one. What will happen in the next few years is unknown. But with his track record, it feels fair to say that the next few years will be just impressive.
What Berlanti and his people have accomplished is quite impressive. Many people are already looking forward to the next few years of development. What will come next is bound to keep the fans entertained, especially since there are currently 15 shows in production.
DC is a big focus for Berlanti
Several of the shows that Berlanti has worked on fall under the DC umbrella. So far, it would appear that many of these shows are doing quite well. There is a reason why Berlanti and his people are situated where they are.
There are a few big projects that are easy to get excited about. Berlanti and his ideas have continued to deliver quality entertainment for years. It’s fair to say that he and his people have a lot left to offer WB. There are also plenty of actors who are ready to take on whatever role is necessary.
However, it’s easy to wonder how far DC can go. Berlanti and his people are up to the challenge and will deliver what they need to keep the ball rolling. Four years doesn’t sound that long, but Berlanti has shown what he can do.
What DC has left to offer for new stories presents a challenge.
There is a Green Lantern series in the works
All the talk concerning the Green Lantern series has kept fans on their toes. As of now, it sounds as though this project is still a go. James Gunn has even stepped in and stated that it’s still happening.
The plan to use John Stewart as the next Green Lantern sounds like a popular one. There’s no telling if Hal Jordan or any of the other Corps members will show up, but it does sound like a great idea.
The belief that Jordan had his shot is fair enough. There are other Lanterns to focus on. It could even prove beneficial if another ring color or two were added in to broaden the story. How things will go is dependent on what decisions Berlanti and his team make.
The current deal will last until 2027
The current deal that’s in place doesn’t sound like a long time. But there is a lot of faith in Berlanti as of now. He’s earned his spot, and this is who Warner Bros. trusts to get the job done on this front.
Earning that kind of respect from one of the biggest names in entertainment is impressive. There is a great deal of pride that comes from a job well done. There’s even more when the gratitude that comes with it produces the kind of faith that WB has in Berlanti.
Berlanti and his people have already delivered a long list of entertaining shows. What they’ll continue to do has a lot of people excited to see what will happen. In four years, it’s easy to believe that there are more shows to reveal. There are also more twists and turns to explore as things move forward.
Stating how grateful Berlanti is for this opportunity is stating the obvious. Being valued in this manner is something that many people would agree is comforting in any field.
What’s going to happen in the next few years is unknown
There’s still room to surprise the fans, and it’s fair to think that Berlani will continue to do this. The many ideas that are still to come sound will keep him and his team busy. The ideas that are already in the books and on the screen are the focus as of now.
It’s easy to state that Berlanti has his priorities in order and that his team is ready and willing to provide even greater entertainment. It’s because of this that it’s very easy to congratulate Berlanti on his success and wish him the best.