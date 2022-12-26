Daredevil in Deadpool 3? That Would be Awesome

It’s more of a desire at this point than anything else, but it does feel as though seeing Daredevil show up in Deadpool 3 would be widely accepted by a lot of MCU fans for a number of reasons. Charlie Cox has been a bit verbal on this matter since he believes that his character and Deadpool might actually share a great dynamic on screen, even though it’s fair to say that Daredevil and Deadpool are more than a little different in their approach to taking on criminals. But there is enough merit to this idea to state that it might be kind of interesting since both characters are highly skilled and have a long history in the MCU, with Daredevil having seniority over the merc with a mouth. But whether that will happen is anyone’s guess since there’s so much going on with the MCU at this time that it’s easy to think that if this were planned, it wouldn’t be coming down the pipeline until much later. Given that the upcoming Daredevil series and Deadpool 3 will be appearing in the same year, it’s fair to think that this might not happen. But hey, fans can hope and dream, right?
It’s smarter to think that the MCU might dull down both characters.
Whether people want to admit this or not, the MCU has, thanks to the Mouse House, dulled down and altered quite a few characters in ways that they might think are beneficial but has instead become a bit of an annoyance. Altering power levels, promoting certain characters without making them earn their place in the MCU, and showcasing individuals that make little to no sense have become the norm in the MCU, much to the frustration of many fans that want to see a good story and powerful characters, but also those who are human and make at least some bit of sense. Daredevil and Deadpool have become widely appreciated by a lot of fans thanks to the Netflix series and the movies that have been released in the recent past, but thinking of how they might have their edges dulled down when it comes to their spot in the MCU makes it feel as though they’re being herded toward a corporate cheese shredder that’s going to separate the best parts of each character and only keep what the Mouse House feels is politically correct.
If they do interact, it’s bound to be part of a bigger movie.
It could happen that Daredevil and Deadpool might become a part of an ensemble movie that would bring in several of the other heroes and villains of the MCU that are waiting to be presented. But if Deadpool 3 did manage to bring in Daredevil in one way or another, it could be a build-up to the bigger movie that might be waiting at the end of another phase. Secret Wars and Secret Invasion might be something that could highlight both characters and even bring them together. But as of now, it does feel as though the desire to see these two characters square off or collaborate in one manner or another might not be in the cards.
Disney might be waiting to see how the new Daredevil show performs before pairing him with anyone.
It’s easy to see how Daredevil became one of the more popular heroes on Netflix since his story was dark, gritty, and felt more realistic than a lot of the stories that had come along at that time. But as the story went along, there was a lot of speculation as to what would happen if the series was allowed to continue. Once the Defenders was revealed, it was made clear that the team effort wasn’t going to work and that people wanted to see pretty much everyone but Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist. It’s a bit unfair to say that Daredevil was sunk because of this, but the fact is that the show was canceled. Bringing it to the MCU as of now feels like it might elevate the hero once again, but at the same time, it does sound as though Daredevil might not be the same once the Mouse House has its way with him.
It does feel as though these two would fight each other initially.
This kind of feels as though it doesn’t need to be said, but it’s going to be anyway since a fight between Daredevil, and Deadpool would be interesting, even if a lot of people think that Daredevil would win. This is assuming that Deadpool doesn’t figure out Daredevil’s weakness to overstimulation and that Daredevil can hit Deadpool hard enough and often enough to put him down. It would be a fun fight to watch, though, especially since Deadpool is so unpredictable at even the best of times.