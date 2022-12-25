I Wanna Dance With Somebody Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors From The Whitney Houston Biopic Before

Whitney Houston left her mark on the world as one of the most talented singers. She was a best-selling musical artist with one of the most influential voices in the world. Unfortunately, the star passed away at the age of 48 in February 2012, leaving behind a huge musical legacy and a loyal fanbase that wholeheartedly enjoys her music to this day.
No matter where you’re from or what age you are, you can recognize Whitney Houston’s iconic voice whenever you hear it on the radio. She had a distinctive and strong voice that lives on in her music to this day.
So, it’s no wonder that the late singer is also getting her own biographical drama only ten years after her death. Directed by Kasi Lemmons from a screenplay by Anthony McCarten, this new biographical musical drama is called I Wanna Dance with Somebody (alternatively known as Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody). The film depicts the tumultuous life and career of American pop singer and actress Whitney Houston.
If you’re planning on spoiling yourself this holiday season with this treat of a movie, we say you should go for it! But then, you’ll probably want to know more about the cast behind the movie. Maybe you already saw the film, and you thought to yourself that the cast – especially Naomi Ackie – looked so familiar. You’ll get your answers in a second, so continue reading to learn more about the I Wanna Dance With Somebody cast.
Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston)
Let’s start off with the star of the movie, and that’s Naomi Ackie. In I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Naomi portrays Whitney Houston in different stages of her life. But where do you know her from?
Ackie played in several high-profile movies and TV shows before landing this role of her life. She appeared in massive blockbusters like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Then, she was part of TV shows such as The End of the F***ing World and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe.
Other than that, she had a one-episode role in Netflix’s Master of None and, at one point, very early in her career in Doctor Who.
Stanley Tucci (Clive Davis)
Stanley Tucci plays Clive Davis, the man who discovered Whitney Houston. Tucci is a famous Hollywood actor with many significant roles and career accomplishments.
The two-time Golden Globe winner appeared in the movies Devil Wears Prada and Julia & Julia alongside the one and only Meryl Streep. Some of his memorable performances were in movies Big Night, Lucky Number Slevin, Spotlight, and in blockbusters Captain America: The First Avenger, The Hunger Games, and Transformers.
Ashton Sanders (Bobby Brown)
Ashton Sanders plays Bobby Brown, who was Houston’s former husband and one of the pioneers of the new jack swing. Sanders rose to fame with his role in Moonlight. Other than that, he appeared in the movies Native Son, Captive State, and Judas and the Black Messiah.
Tamara Tunie (Cissy Houston)
Another important cast member is Tamara Tunie, who plays Whitney Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston. Tunie played significant roles in crime procedurals such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and NYPD Blue. Some of her biggest movies include Wall Street, The Peacemaker, Snake Eyes, and Flight.
Nafessa Williams (Robyn Crawford)
Nafessa Williams plays Houston’s longtime best friend, Robyn Crawford. But where did you see Williams before this biopic? Believe it or not, she already appeared in a Whitney Houston biopic, but she portrayed a different character back then. It was the Angela Basset-directed Whitney.
Other than that, Williams was also in Black Lightning, Code Black, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Twin Peaks. Her film accomplishments include True to the Game, Black and Blue, Brotherly Love, and The Man in 3B.
Clarke Peters (John Houston)
Finally, we have Clarke Peters, who takes on the role of Whitney’s father, John Houston. Peters is best known for his role on The Wire, but he also appeared in the movies Da 5 Bloods and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and shows such as Love Is, Foundation, His Dark Materials, and The Man Who Fell to Earth.