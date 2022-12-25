Home
Entertainment
News
I Wanna Dance With Somebody Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors From The Whitney Houston Biopic Before

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors From The Whitney Houston Biopic Before

Whitney Houston left her mark on the world as one of the most talented singers. She was a best-selling musical artist with one of the most influential voices in the world. Unfortunately, the star passed away at the age of 48 in February 2012, leaving behind a huge musical legacy and a loyal fanbase that wholeheartedly enjoys her music to this day.

No matter where you’re from or what age you are, you can recognize Whitney Houston’s iconic voice whenever you hear it on the radio. She had a distinctive and strong voice that lives on in her music to this day.

Credit: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

So, it’s no wonder that the late singer is also getting her own biographical drama only ten years after her death. Directed by Kasi Lemmons from a screenplay by Anthony McCarten, this new biographical musical drama is called I Wanna Dance with Somebody (alternatively known as Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody). The film depicts the tumultuous life and career of American pop singer and actress Whitney Houston.

If you’re planning on spoiling yourself this holiday season with this treat of a movie, we say you should go for it! But then, you’ll probably want to know more about the cast behind the movie. Maybe you already saw the film, and you thought to yourself that the cast – especially Naomi Ackie – looked so familiar. You’ll get your answers in a second, so continue reading to learn more about the I Wanna Dance With Somebody cast.

Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston)

Let’s start off with the star of the movie, and that’s Naomi Ackie. In I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Naomi portrays Whitney Houston in different stages of her life. But where do you know her from?

Credit: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Ackie played in several high-profile movies and TV shows before landing this role of her life. She appeared in massive blockbusters like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Then, she was part of TV shows such as The End of the F***ing World and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe. 

Other than that, she had a one-episode role in Netflix’s Master of None and, at one point, very early in her career in Doctor Who.

Stanley Tucci (Clive Davis)

Stanley Tucci plays Clive Davis, the man who discovered Whitney Houston. Tucci is a famous Hollywood actor with many significant roles and career accomplishments.

Person of Interest Season 4 Episode 11 Review: “If-Then-Else”

The two-time Golden Globe winner appeared in the movies Devil Wears Prada and Julia & Julia alongside the one and only Meryl Streep. Some of his memorable performances were in movies Big Night, Lucky Number Slevin, Spotlight, and in blockbusters Captain America: The First Avenger, The Hunger Games, and Transformers.

Ashton Sanders (Bobby Brown)

Ashton Sanders plays Bobby Brown, who was Houston’s former husband and one of the pioneers of the new jack swing. Sanders rose to fame with his role in Moonlight. Other than that, he appeared in the movies Native Son, Captive State, and Judas and the Black Messiah. 

Credit: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Tamara Tunie (Cissy Houston)

Another important cast member is Tamara Tunie, who plays Whitney Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston. Tunie played significant roles in crime procedurals such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and NYPD Blue. Some of her biggest movies include Wall Street, The Peacemaker, Snake Eyes, and Flight.

Nafessa Williams (Robyn Crawford)

Nafessa Williams plays Houston’s longtime best friend, Robyn Crawford. But where did you see Williams before this biopic? Believe it or not, she already appeared in a Whitney Houston biopic, but she portrayed a different character back then. It was the Angela Basset-directed Whitney. 

Other than that, Williams was also in Black Lightning, Code Black, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Twin Peaks. Her film accomplishments include True to the Game, Black and Blue, Brotherly Love, and The Man in 3B.

Clarke Peters (John Houston)

Finally, we have Clarke Peters, who takes on the role of Whitney’s father, John Houston. Peters is best known for his role on The Wire, but he also appeared in the movies Da 5 Bloods and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and shows such as Love Is, Foundation, His Dark Materials, and The Man Who Fell to Earth. 

The 10 Most Dangerous Jackass Stunts of All-Time
Related Posts
Five Movies That Do an Excellent Job Addressing Mental Health
Movie Review: Home
Jar Jar Binks
Of Course There Will Be More Star Wars Trilogies in the Future
Super Mario Bros Movie Chris Pratt Delayed
The Super Mario Bros Movie is Delayed
The Awesome Reason There was a Robot in the Movie “Rocky IV”
What We Learned From The Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman Trailer

About The Author

Andrijana
More from this Author

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Did Jordyn Woods Really Diss Kylie Jenner About Her Lips?
Who Is The Millennial Heartthrob, Phoebe Tonkin Dating?
Tulsa King: Visitation Place-Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Watching John Wick Take the Offensive is Nothing Short of Awesome
Who Will Win Over The Heart Of The Queen, Claire Foy?
Whatever Happened to the Cast of the 1988 Movie “Willow”?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Mutulu Shakur, Tupac’s Stepfather granted Parole over His Deteriorating Health
Did Jordyn Woods Really Diss Kylie Jenner About Her Lips?
Chris Sarandon Weighs in On The Possibility of A Nightmare Before Christmas Sequel
Ash Ketchum Will No Longer Be The Face Of Pokemon
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play