50 Actors Who “Understood The Assignment” And Showed What Being An Actor Is Truly About

Being a good actor is much more than having the face of a Greek god, an athletic body, and an amazing fashion sense (though having these can’t hurt!). What’s also important for an actor is their range, how they’re able to adapt to new roles and embody wildly different characters.
The folks over on Twitter have been busy praising their favorite actors who definitely “understood the assignment” and wowed their fans in a multitude of different roles. From Leonardo DiCaprio (hi, Leo, we love you!) to my personal favorite Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal, these stars are getting the adoration and attention they deserve. Bored Panda has collected some of the most spot-on tweets, so scroll down to see who Twitter loves best, upvote the tweets that you agree with, and let us know which actor has totally “understood the assignment” better than everyone else in your personal opinion.
I had a chat with celebrity and pop-culture expert Mike Sington, who has worked together with countless actors, about what makes people adore a star (hint: it might not be their acting skills!) and the relationship between experience and adaptability on-screen is. Have a peek down below for Bored Panda’s interview with Mike.
#1 Robin Williams
#2 Helena Bonham Carter
#3 Gary Oldman
#4 Tom Hanks
#5 Stanley Tucci
#6 Johnny Depp
#7 Tim Curry
#8 Meryl Streep
#9 Kathy Bates
#10 Emma Thompson
#11 Heath Ledger
#12 James Mcavoy
#13 Samuel L. Jackson
#14 Danny Devito
#15 Chadwick Boseman
#16 Viola Davis
#17 Leonardo Dicaprio
#18 Bryan Cranston
#19 Brendan Fraser
#20 Denzel Washington
#21 Matthew Mcconaughey
#22 Jamie Lee Curtis
#23 Tom Hiddleston
#24 Christopher Lee
#25 Natalie Portman
#26 Sandra Bullock
#27 Robert De Niro
#28 Will Smith
#29 Colin Firth
#30 Anne Hathaway
#31 Margot Robbie
#32 Tom Hardy
#33 Winona Ryder
#34 Jim Carrey
#35 Sarah Paulson
#36 Amy Adams
#37 Kathryn Hahn
#38 Jessica Lange
#39 Jennifer Lawrence
#40 Brittany Murphy
#41 Al Pacino
#42 Jake Gyllenhaal
#43 Giancarlo Esposito
#44 Pedro Pascal
#45 Rachel Mcadams
#46 Eddie Murphy
#47 Taraji P. Henson
#48 Bill Hader
#49 River Phoenix
#50 Anya Taylor Joy
