30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It’s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

by

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines slack-fill as the difference between the size of a container and the volume of product contained therein. And while the agency does try to hunt down the misleading ones that do not allow the consumer to fully view its contents, every potato chips lover would tell you that they still hit the shelves.

Luckily, there’s the r/NonFunctionSlackFill subreddit that works hard to expose them — its 49.1K members regularly share pictures of packages looking like they were intentionally designed to lure away our money. Continue scrolling to check out the most infuriating examples.

#1 Buoyancy

Image source: baselganglia

#2 Biggest Letdown I’ve Had In A While

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: demonic_pug

#3 Only Function Here Is To Trick You Into Thinking It’s A Bottle

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: ABAFBAASD

#4 Does This Count?

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Zacipult

#5 This Bamboozling Package

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: alfatems

#6 Not Buying This Kind Of Box From Michaels Again

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: lookitslaurie

#7 Why Do You Have To Play Me Like That?

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Flozender

#8 Bath Bombs

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Bobrobot1

#9 I Know Popcorn Is Mostly Air, But

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: LykaiosAvery

#10 Why Is This Not Illegal

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: thedudefromsweden

#11 This “Box” Of Beef Jerky

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: philipsdirk

#12 The Solar Panel Of My Flashlight Came Off And Reveals A Block Of Concrete To Make It Feel More Well-Built And Heavy

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: hitmannumber862

#13 A Yard Of Snickers. Sorry, But I Tore Out The Cardboard Flaps That Kept Them Centered

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: casewood123

#14 Sales Genius

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: GillyGilly21

#15 An Airport Sandwich At Its Finest!

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: MrCharlieBones

#16 These Were £5…guess I Should Have Checked The Weight. 330ml Coke For Scale

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: throw_away_17381

#17 This Jumbo Tube Is Only Filled To The Letter E

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: ebjazzz

#18 Xtreme Asshole I’d Say

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Bobrobot1

#19 I Get That Samples Are Samples, But What A Waste Of Plastic

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: IamthebestPotatp

#20 Once You Turn This Jar Of Sprinkles Upside Down, You See The Real Quantity

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: Bobrobot1

#21 Coloring Book For My Son

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: PhotosByDrew

#22 You Can Probably Imagine My Daughter’s Disappointment When We Opened Up This Crayola “Super Art Tub”

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: arka80

#23 An Entire Box Of Ice Creams Like This

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: sham27

#24 2/5 Away

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: sean_Biota

#25 There’s Just Enough To Fit In The Window

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: MikeV77

#26 $20 For 11 Chocolates. Happy Valentines

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: itsaTalkingMuffin

#27 Just Enough To Make It To The Line

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: SpasticGoldfeesh

#28 “Fruit Bread”

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: A_fucking__user

#29 An Entire Tin Containing 8 Mini Snickers

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: SweatersAndShawarma

#30 This Vegan Ground Meat

30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It&#8217;s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

Image source: erdbeertee

