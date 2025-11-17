30 Examples Of Packaging So Misleading, It’s Basically A Scam, As Shared On This Online Community

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) defines slack-fill as the difference between the size of a container and the volume of product contained therein. And while the agency does try to hunt down the misleading ones that do not allow the consumer to fully view its contents, every potato chips lover would tell you that they still hit the shelves.
Luckily, there’s the r/NonFunctionSlackFill subreddit that works hard to expose them — its 49.1K members regularly share pictures of packages looking like they were intentionally designed to lure away our money. Continue scrolling to check out the most infuriating examples.
#1 Buoyancy
Image source: baselganglia
#2 Biggest Letdown I’ve Had In A While
Image source: demonic_pug
#3 Only Function Here Is To Trick You Into Thinking It’s A Bottle
Image source: ABAFBAASD
#4 Does This Count?
Image source: Zacipult
#5 This Bamboozling Package
Image source: alfatems
#6 Not Buying This Kind Of Box From Michaels Again
Image source: lookitslaurie
#7 Why Do You Have To Play Me Like That?
Image source: Flozender
#8 Bath Bombs
Image source: Bobrobot1
#9 I Know Popcorn Is Mostly Air, But
Image source: LykaiosAvery
#10 Why Is This Not Illegal
Image source: thedudefromsweden
#11 This “Box” Of Beef Jerky
Image source: philipsdirk
#12 The Solar Panel Of My Flashlight Came Off And Reveals A Block Of Concrete To Make It Feel More Well-Built And Heavy
Image source: hitmannumber862
#13 A Yard Of Snickers. Sorry, But I Tore Out The Cardboard Flaps That Kept Them Centered
Image source: casewood123
#14 Sales Genius
Image source: GillyGilly21
#15 An Airport Sandwich At Its Finest!
Image source: MrCharlieBones
#16 These Were £5…guess I Should Have Checked The Weight. 330ml Coke For Scale
Image source: throw_away_17381
#17 This Jumbo Tube Is Only Filled To The Letter E
Image source: ebjazzz
#18 Xtreme Asshole I’d Say
Image source: Bobrobot1
#19 I Get That Samples Are Samples, But What A Waste Of Plastic
Image source: IamthebestPotatp
#20 Once You Turn This Jar Of Sprinkles Upside Down, You See The Real Quantity
Image source: Bobrobot1
#21 Coloring Book For My Son
Image source: PhotosByDrew
#22 You Can Probably Imagine My Daughter’s Disappointment When We Opened Up This Crayola “Super Art Tub”
Image source: arka80
#23 An Entire Box Of Ice Creams Like This
Image source: sham27
#24 2/5 Away
Image source: sean_Biota
#25 There’s Just Enough To Fit In The Window
Image source: MikeV77
#26 $20 For 11 Chocolates. Happy Valentines
Image source: itsaTalkingMuffin
#27 Just Enough To Make It To The Line
Image source: SpasticGoldfeesh
#28 “Fruit Bread”
Image source: A_fucking__user
#29 An Entire Tin Containing 8 Mini Snickers
Image source: SweatersAndShawarma
#30 This Vegan Ground Meat
Image source: erdbeertee
