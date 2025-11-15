People Share 30 Stupid Questions They Were Asked That Made Them Facepalm

When you’re learning at school or university, teachers and professors constantly encourage you to ask them questions and follow that with adding that there aren’t stupid questions. But deep down we know that stupid questions exist and some people aren’t afraid to voice them.
Maybe the person who came up with that phrase really underestimated how stupid and clueless people can be. But Twitter user Pey didn’t. She wanted people to tell her what are some stupid question that they have ever received. And there were some ridiculous ones in the thread that were so bad they were hilarious.
Image credits: PeyMamas
Image credits: Sam Davis
We all ask stupid questions from time to time so let’s just have a good laugh from this list. Also, we would be interested to hear what stupid questions people have asked you? If you’re feeling brave, you can share the questions you asked and realised where not necessary.
More info: Twitter
#1
Image source: CravenMike
#2
Image source: TheSpiceQueen_
#3
Image source: mandipett22
#4
Image source: _willowraven
#5
Image source: ayochrisss_
#6
Image source: JoOnBulba
#7
Image source: HUNTRRxHUNTRR
#8
Image source: major001ist
#9
Image source: jsprygocrazy
#10
Image source: hcravemusic
#11
Image source: Re_Royale
#12
Image source: yvngvonn_
#13
Image source: tearsults
#14
Image source: be95_xx
#15
Image source: RuthieQ_
#16
Image source: Waltdub3
#17
Image source: oodiebsupreme
#18
Image source: Lexxxxx_
#19
Image source: thebreestylez
#20
Image source: GwallaDaDonDada
#21
#22
Image source: the_chaparrin
#23
Image source: hemmiesux
#24
Image source: kolby_anthony
#25
Image source: PeyMamas
#26
Image source: scorpiiho
#27
Image source: kirigwi
#28
Image source: james62125670
#29
Image source: ugybabe2020
#30
Image source: NewWaveYusuke
Follow Us