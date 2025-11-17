Hey Pandas, What Are Some Overlooked Or Not Very Important Signs Of Mental Disorders?

Any disorder, just whatever is overlooked!
#1
– Not being very hungry, ever.
– Spacing out excessively for no reason at all/brain-fog.
– Random stomach aches…usually caused by anxiety.
– Fidgeting ALL the time or destructively fidgeting (ripping thread off a shirt, tearing up paper, accidently crushing something in your fist, etc.)
– Getting the “zoomies” like a dog would, but not for happy reasons. Just feeling the need to physically burn off negative energy.
#2
Mood swings caused by nothing
#3
Being inattentive, changes in sleep pattern, loss or gain of appetite, etc.
#4
Excessive or compulsive behaviour, irritability, inability to control emotions
#5
Being the therapist of the friend group. I am the therapist, but idk I feel like I struggle more than my friends. I do this because I care, and I feel useless so I hope I at least make some change to a person’s life. The therapist is often ignored, so don’t forget to always reach out to your friends!
I also think you can learn a lot about a person based on their music taste- mainly the lyrics.
#6
Organisational skills. Time Management. Prioritisation
#7
For depression, a sudden improvement in mood, which is usually a bad sign that the person might be contemplating unaliving themselves.
#8
Inability to deal with rejection. No, I don’t mean ‘refuses to accept that they aren’t the best at everything’. I mean ‘the inability to regulate emotions caused by rejection’. I mean ‘every small rejection is disproportionately upsetting’.
#9
-Not expressing interest in the things they used to.
-Withdrawal from friends and family.
-Unusual changes in mood i.e. someone usually quiet is suddenly talkative and vice versa.
-Generally any moderate to severe and perceived as a negative* change in someone’s behaviour is worth looking into.
*Note: To clarify, there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (or talkative!) or withdrawn but a sudden change to different behaviour can be a sign of an issue.
