Hey Pandas, What Good Things Have Happened During 2020-2021? (Closed)

by

2020 was a sucky year, but if you have any positive things you want to share or learned, go ahead.

#1

My little brother was born on November 6, 2020! He is now 3 months old.

#2

I got into a rigorous workout routine and picked up on some good old habits like meditation and reading.

#3

uhhhh online school…..? i mean i loved that

#4

i had enough alone time with my thoughts to figure out who i am and i became a pretty good cook over quarentine

#5

I haven’t had to talk to anyone in forever

#6

My daughter is free of her depression!

#7

I finally got myself a watch. the thing is that its set in the time it is from Guam

#8

I cut my hair and dyed it black best decision of my life 10/10

#9

I accepted my own mortality and I got a sister.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“He Deleted Everything”: Woman Questions Husband’s Motives On The Day Of His Surgery
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
Guy Is At His Breaking Point With Clumsy Girlfriend Who Keeps Destroying His Stuff
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
The Future Looks Bright for Cree Cicchino
3 min read
May, 31, 2019
Joey Tribbiani’s Most Serious Relationships On “Friends”
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2022
John Lithgow is Coming Back to Dexter as the Trinity Killer
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2021
New Pope
Five Life Lessons The New Pope Teaches Us
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.