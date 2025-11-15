Hey Pandas, What Good Things Have Happened During 2020-2021? (Closed)

2020 was a sucky year, but if you have any positive things you want to share or learned, go ahead.
#1
My little brother was born on November 6, 2020! He is now 3 months old.
#2
I got into a rigorous workout routine and picked up on some good old habits like meditation and reading.
#3
uhhhh online school…..? i mean i loved that
#4
i had enough alone time with my thoughts to figure out who i am and i became a pretty good cook over quarentine
#5
I haven’t had to talk to anyone in forever
#6
My daughter is free of her depression!
#7
I finally got myself a watch. the thing is that its set in the time it is from Guam
#8
I cut my hair and dyed it black best decision of my life 10/10
#9
I accepted my own mortality and I got a sister.
Follow Us