Nosferatu: Everything We Know About Robert Eggers’ Remake

Nosferatu, released in 1922 and directed by F.W. Murnau, is widely regarded as one of the most enduring horror tales of all time, setting a high standard for the genre’s visual and thematic exploration of fear and the supernatural. As an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker‘s Dracula, the film introduces the iconic character of Count Orlok, whose eerie presence and grotesque features have left an indelible mark on the imagery of vampire lore. In 2024, Robert Eggers will throw his unique vision into a remake, once again entitled Nosferatu.
Robert Eggers has garnered acclaim for his distinctive vision and dark approach to storytelling, establishing himself as a prominent figure in contemporary cinema. Known for his meticulous attention to historical detail and atmospheric world-building, he feels like the ideal candidate to re-explore the iconic Nosferatu. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie.
What Is the Plot of Nosferatu?
Robert Eggers’ upcoming film Nosferatu is a highly anticipated remake of the iconic 1922 classic that almost never came to fruition due to legal challenges surrounding its plagiarism issues, stemming from its loose adaptation of Dracula. This new vision marks a significant moment, as it follows in the footsteps of German filmmaker Werner Herzog, who offered his own interpretation of the tale in 1979. Eggers, renowned for his unique storytelling and atmospheric filmmaking, not only directs but also pens the screenplay, promising a fresh yet authentic take on the material.
The narrative of Nosferatu centers on the complex obsession between a haunted young woman and the menacing vampire captivated by her, plunging the characters and the audience into a world of profound horror and existential dread. Described as a gothic tale, Eggers’ Nosferatu is expected to blend his hallmark visual style and thematic depth, creating a haunting exploration of obsession, desire, and the supernatural that will resonate with both fans of the original and new audiences alike. From the trailer alone, it is clear that Eggers will make the dark tale even darker with his brooding cinematography and renowned ominous color grading.
Who Stars In the Robert Eggers Remake?
Robert Eggers has managed to wrangle together an eclectic ensemble of some of Hollywood’s finest actors for his take on Nosferatu. This comes as no surprise seeing as the majority of his movies have been met with critical praise and proved as big hits with audiences too. Therefore, it’s easy to see why stars are lining up to work with him. Willem Dafoe will take on the role of Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz, marking his third time collaborating with Eggers, following on from The Lighthouse and The Northman. Dafoe is no stranger to the story of Nosferatu after starring in the 2000 movie, Shadow of the Vampire, which depicted the filming of the original 1922 movie. When speaking with Indie Wire about Nosferatu, Dafoe said: “I saw some footage when we were shooting, and I can honestly say, visually, it was like unlike anything I have seen. The look of it and how it was shot was extraordinary.”
Starring in the lead role as Anna Harding is rising star Emma Corrin. The British actress has made waves in the last few years following her breakout performance as Princess Diana in The Crown. She then went on to star opposite Jack O’Connell in the steamy Netflix romance film, Lady Chatterley’s Lover. Including Nosferatu, 2024 will likely be the year she becomes a fully-fledged A-Lister, after starring as Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Joining Dafoe and Corrin are a plethora of big names in Hollywood. Bill Skarsgård will take on the role of Count Orlok, a vampire from Transylvania known as “The Bird of Death”. Skarsgård has already displayed a penchant for dark and menacing characters, playing Pennywise in IT and Eric Kraven in The Crow remake. Additionally, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star as Friedrich Harding, and Nicholos Hoult will take on the role of Thomas Hutter. Johnny Depp‘s daughter Lily-Rose Depp will also feature as Ellen Hutter.
When Will Nosferatu Be Released?
Robert Eggers’ first two movies were distributed by A24. However, Nosferatu will be distributed by Focus Features and Universal Pictures, following on from the success of The Northman. Nosferatu is set for theatrical release in the United States on December 25, 2024. UK viewers will have to wait until January 3, 2025 to see the movie. Until then, read our guide to the best vampire movies of the 2000s.
Follow Us