5 Apple TV+ Original Movies Confirmed for Release in 2026

Several upcoming Apple TV+ movies in 2026 are already shaping up to be some of the most exciting releases on the streaming calendar. With Apple putting big investments into original films, the platform continues to attract A-list and visionary directors. Since its launch, Apple TV+ has demonstrated its ability to compete effectively with established streaming giants.
As of 2025, the platform has a growing 45 million paid memberships. Although the confirmed movies are mostly in the action-adventure and comedy subgenres, there are several other projects in different stages of production. With the filming of the drama Way of the Warrior Kid completed, it could join the lineup of film releases in 2026, although it hasn’t been officially confirmed. Here’s a look at all five confirmed Apple TV+ movies for 2026, their A-list cast, and plot.
Matchbox
Sam Hargrave leads the production team as the director of the upcoming 2026 action-adventure comedy Matchbox. The multifaceted director is recognized in Hollywood for his work as a stunt coordinator, stunt performer, and actor. Although he hasn’t directed many feature-length films, his work and success with the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction film series showcase his strength in the action genre. Matchbox is based on the iconic Mattel die-cast toy car line. Its cast features a star-studded ensemble cast led by John Cena. Other cast members include Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, and Corey Stoll.
Matchbox’s plot follows Sean (John Cena), who returns to his hometown after completing a high-risk mission, reuniting with his childhood friends. What starts as a nostalgic reunion turns into a perilous, globe-trotting adventure. The group is kidnapped and framed for a failed operation. They’re forced to work together to clear their names while rediscovering their bonds. Judging by Sam Hargrave’s reputation, Matchbox promises high-octane stunts, humor, and heart, but with a nostalgic twist rooted in its toy brand origins.
Mayday
Ryan Reynolds leads the cast of this high-stakes action-adventure film, Mayday. Reynolds plays an American soldier whose plane crash-lands in the Russian wilderness. Set during World War II, Reynolds’ character must fight to survive as he tactfully navigates his way through hostile territory. Mayday is co-directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, with filming taking place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The film also stars British actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, and Polish actor Marcin Dorociński, amongst others.
Outcome
The black comedy Outcome is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Apple TV+ movies of 2026. Audiences will see Keanu Reeves in a non-action movie role since the critically acclaimed 2020 sci-fi comedy Bill & Ted Face the Music. In Outcome, Reeves plays Reef Hawk, a once-successful Hollywood actor. Now in recovery, he must make amends after a mysterious video clip from his past becomes the target of blackmail.
As the extortion forces Hawk to reckon with mistakes and regrets long buried, he embarks on a deeply personal odyssey to confront his demons and make things right. The black comedy is directed by Jonah Hill, who also co-stars as Ira Slitz, Reef Hawks’ crisis lawyer. Outcome also stars Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, David Spade, Kaia Gerber, and Laverne Cox.
The Dink
The Dink is a sports comedy that centers on a washed-up tennis pro who’s forced to play pickleball. Desperate to save a struggling community club and earn his father’s respect, the protagonist reluctantly breaks a lifelong vow and takes on the trendy sport of pickleball. Directed by Josh Greenbaum, The Dink brings together a star-studded cast, including Jake Johnson, Ben Stiller, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Harris, Patton Oswalt, Martin Kove, and Chris Parnell. Principal photography has ended, with the film’s production status currently marked as “completed.”
The Family Plan 2
Although the predecessor, The Family Plan, was panned by critics, it found brief success on Apple TV+. Its sequel, The Family Plan 2, is one of the confirmed Apple TV+ movies for 2026. The Family Plan 2 continues with the story of Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg). The sequel is set during Christmas in Europe, where Dan had planned the perfect vacation for his family. However, his past threatens to wreak havoc in unexpectedly dramatic ways. The top cast return to reprise their roles in this upcoming 2026 sequel. As of August 2025, no exact confirmed release date has been announced for any of these Apple TV+ movies.
Follow Us