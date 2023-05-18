Why This Hunger Games Character Deserves a Prequel Too

When the Hunger Games was released in 2012 it quickly became a sensation that cut across young audiences and also older audiences. It focused on the feats of Katniss Everdeen as she worked to fight against the tyrannical and oppressive structure of Panem’s government led by President Snow. In November, the Hunger Games is poised to return but this time the story is a prequel that focuses on Coriolanus Snow.
The Hunger Games is full of intriguing characters and one of them is Haymitch Abernathy. In the film, when we first meet Haymitch he is Everdeen’s mentor, a washed-up constantly drunk man who relies on sarcasm and could not be a good mentor. As the film progresses, so does the character, revealing a complex layered man whose respect, attention and help became monumental to the success of Katniss Everdeen. There are many reasons Haymitch deserves his own Hunger Games prequel.
Haymitch Abernathy’s Hunger Games Was Twice the Trouble
Haymitch Abernathy is one of the few characters in The Hunger Games who fully understand the cruel and futile nature of the Games. His own experience as a tribute and his survival strategies are what guide and prepares Katniss and Peeta as they compete in the 74th and 75th Hunger Games. His experience in the Hunger Games was nothing but harrowing.
In Susan Collins’ Catching Fire the source material for the film, we discover that Haymitch Abernathy’s experience during his time as a tribute in The Hunger Games was rife with difficulties far greater than those faced by any other victor of the Games. In the Second Quell, which was the 50th Hunger Games and the same one Haymitch participated in, twice the regular number of tributes were reaped. This 100% increase in Tributes meant twice the trouble. But Haymitch was able to become victorious by taking advantage of the system, and for this President Snow punished him in a truly harrowing way.
A Prequel Will Finally Answer Questions About Haymitch’s Life Before His Hunger Games
Haymitch Abernathy is clearly a character with multiple layers and depth. A prequel focussing on him would not only address his backstory but also provide answers to some of the longest-running questions in The Hunger Games fandom. It would be fascinating to watch the transformation from a young and hopeful Haymitch Abernathy into the hardened and alcohol-dependent mentor we meet in the books. Fans could finally learn what exactly made him relatable to Katniss and Peeta, and understand his long-standing alliances with other victors. A prequel focusing on Haymitch’s story would not only enrich and deepen The Hunger Games universe but would also be a fitting tribute to a character who played an immense role in Katniss’s journey to becoming the Mockingjay.
Katniss is undoubtedly the star of The Hunger Games franchise, but Haymitch has quickly risen to become a fan favourite. A prequel set during his time as a tribute would serve not only to fully flesh out his character but also explore a different perspective on the Games. We would finally get answers to long-standing questions and an opportunity to delve deeper into the darker corners of the Games. Additionally, watching his character transform from a tribute to the flawed yet endearing mentor would add to the richness of The Hunger Games universe.
