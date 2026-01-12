Brandon Wakeham: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Brandon Wakeham: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Brandon Wakeham

January 11, 1999

Kogarah, New South Wales, Australia

27 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Brandon Wakeham?

Brandon Wakeham is an Australian professional rugby league footballer and a Fiji international, recognized for his versatility as a halfback and five-eighth. His dynamic play often influences game outcomes on the field.

He made his impactful international debut for Fiji in the 2019 Pacific Test, where he scored twenty points in a decisive victory. This performance quickly established his presence on the global rugby league stage.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Kogarah, New South Wales, Brandon Wakeham’s parents fostered his early love for rugby league. He spent his childhood immersed in the sport, with a strong affinity for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Wakeham attended Westfields Sports High School, a notable institution for nurturing athletic talent. He also honed his skills at the Chester Hill Hornets junior club.

Notable Relationships

No publicly available information details Brandon Wakeham’s romantic relationships or family life beyond his parents. He has maintained a private personal life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights

Brandon Wakeham’s rugby league career is marked by his robust international appearances for Fiji, including participation in the 2019 and 2022 Rugby League World Cups. He has accumulated over one hundred international points for his country.

His NRL journey includes significant stints with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, and currently the Manly Sea Eagles, where he consistently demonstrates his playmaking abilities.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Posting Hilarious Life Progress Pics That Will Make You Look Twice, Then Laugh
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Funny Memes That Are All Too Relatable, Shared By This Instagram Page
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
40 Terrible ‘Fan Art’ Drawings Of Famous People Created By This Artist (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
People Used To Order Sears ‘Home Kits’ From A Catalog In The Early 1900s And Some Are Still Standing Today
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
50 Clever And Wholesome Comics By Mark Parisi That Capture Life’s Funniest Moments
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
Claustrophobic Woman Left In Tears And Puking After Husband’s Prank Goes Too Far
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025