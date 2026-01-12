Brandon Wakeham: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Brandon Wakeham
January 11, 1999
Kogarah, New South Wales, Australia
27 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Brandon Wakeham?
Brandon Wakeham is an Australian professional rugby league footballer and a Fiji international, recognized for his versatility as a halfback and five-eighth. His dynamic play often influences game outcomes on the field.
He made his impactful international debut for Fiji in the 2019 Pacific Test, where he scored twenty points in a decisive victory. This performance quickly established his presence on the global rugby league stage.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Kogarah, New South Wales, Brandon Wakeham’s parents fostered his early love for rugby league. He spent his childhood immersed in the sport, with a strong affinity for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.
Wakeham attended Westfields Sports High School, a notable institution for nurturing athletic talent. He also honed his skills at the Chester Hill Hornets junior club.
Career Highlights
Brandon Wakeham’s rugby league career is marked by his robust international appearances for Fiji, including participation in the 2019 and 2022 Rugby League World Cups. He has accumulated over one hundred international points for his country.
His NRL journey includes significant stints with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, and currently the Manly Sea Eagles, where he consistently demonstrates his playmaking abilities.
