Hey Pandas, Post Things That Are Heart-Shaped (Closed)

by

In the spirit of Valentine’s day, share pics of heart-shaped things. Only your own pictures!

#1 Crocheted And Full Of Rainbow Love

#2 Baking Break

#3 Harambe’s Nose Rip Harambe

#4 Nica, Jordi, And Lexi Wearing Her Heart On Her Head.

#5 Snow Sending Love When Defrosting The Car

#6 Galaxy 🐈‍⬛ One Of My First Watercolor

#7 Cayman Brac Rock

#8 Heart In A Rock On A Beach

#9 A Heart-Shaped Clearing Where Winston Howes Planted 6,000 Oak Trees On His Farm As A Tribute To His Late Wife Janet To Whom He Was Married For 33 Years, In Wickwar, Gloucestershire, Britain

Image source: source

