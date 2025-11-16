Hey Pandas, Post Things That Are Heart-Shaped (Closed)

In the spirit of Valentine’s day, share pics of heart-shaped things. Only your own pictures!
#1 Crocheted And Full Of Rainbow Love
#2 Baking Break
#3 Harambe’s Nose Rip Harambe
#4 Nica, Jordi, And Lexi Wearing Her Heart On Her Head.
#5 Snow Sending Love When Defrosting The Car
#6 Galaxy 🐈⬛ One Of My First Watercolor
#7 Cayman Brac Rock
#8 Heart In A Rock On A Beach
#9 A Heart-Shaped Clearing Where Winston Howes Planted 6,000 Oak Trees On His Farm As A Tribute To His Late Wife Janet To Whom He Was Married For 33 Years, In Wickwar, Gloucestershire, Britain
Image source: source
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us