This Character Has Suffered the Most Misfortune in the 1923 TV Series

The final season of the beloved Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series 1923 premiered on February 23, 2025, and has been largely a success. The series, a part of the Yellowstone canon, has been a massive hit. In 1923 season 2, the Duttons prepare for battle to defend their ranch against Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton.
Amidst the main storyline and several other minor story arcs is one character who has largely been plagued by misfortune. Michelle Randolph’s Elizabeth “Liz” Strafford has stood out for her feisty nature, beauty, and, sadly, misfortune. Hers and Jack Dutton’s love story, like Spencer and Alexandra’s, has been a needed distraction from the nonstop gunfights and impending war. Here’s a look at Elizabeth’s journey in 1923 and all the misfortune she has had to face.
The Long-awaited Grand Wedding That Never Came
When Elizabeth Strafford is introduced in season 1, episode 1 (“1923”) it is obvious she doesn’t fit right into the outdoor lives of the Dutton. She’s a city girl who has fallen head over heels for Jack Dutton (Darren Mann). Elizabeth and Jack’s love story is introduced with a planned wedding slated for the weekend. However, with the prevailing drought, Jack has to join and lead the cattle to higher ground. Elizabeth is understandably upset, having to postpone her wedding so Jack could tend to cattle.
Although Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) helps douse the tension, Elizabeth never truly gets the big wedding she desires. Even after Cara agreed to a quick, small wedding after Elizabeth revealed that she was pregnant, Elizabeth never got a grand, official wedding. Like in many other situations, Elizabeth got an improvised, albeit romantic, unofficial wedding, with the couple saying their vows alone on top of the hill.
Elizabeth is Shot and Her Father Killed
Tragedy befell the young Elizabeth Strafford again in season 1, episode 3 (“The War Has Come Home”). As Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his family, including Elizabeth, return from town to the ranch, they’re ambushed by a vengeful Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his new group of herders. Elizabeth, adorned in a white dress, is first shot at, before Jacob. Although survived the gunshot wood, her father, Bob Strafford (Tim DeKay), and Jack’s father, John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale), are killed in the attack. While she struggles with the pain from the gunshot wound, Elizabeth also suffers hurt from losing her father.
Elizabeth’s Mother Abandons Her in Montana
Understandably, the Straffords have suffered a major tragedy with the death of the family’s patriarch. Just as news of her husband’s death reaches Beverly Strafford (Jessalyn Gilsig), she’s also informed that her daughter was shot in the stomach and recovering at the Dutton’s ranch. As she stated, with her husband dead, Beverly had no reason to remain in Montana. As such, in grief and anger, Beverly suggests she takes her only surviving family member (Elizabeth) away from the drought and chaos of the Yellowstone Ranch. However, this decision surprises Elizabeth, Jack, and Cara, who are in the room.
Beverly’s suggestion to take Elizabeth away for better care is worsened when she alludes to the fact that there’s no possibility of a wedding after the death of her husband, Elizabeth’s father. The confrontational scene ends with Elizabeth choosing to stay back in Montana with Jack. A frustrated and heartbroken Beverly leaves the Dutton house to travel away from Montana without speaking to her daughter again. Episode 4 (“War and the Turquoise Tide”) takes an emotional toll on Elizabeth as she has to deal with the physical pain from the recovering gunshot wound, the death of her father, and losing the only family she has, and opting to stay in a land she’s struggling to adapt in.
Elizabeth Had a Miscarriage
Following the tragedy of losing her father to death and her mother abandoning her, a recovering Elizabeth feels ignored by Jack. Although her loss and pain may be greater, Jack harbors a seething hatred towards Banner Creighton for the death of his father. This eventually puts a strain on Jack and Elizabeth’s relationship. However, things are set right after they take their unofficial vows. Elizabeth experiences a ray of sunshine after she discovers she’s pregnant.
While the young couple looked forward to being parents, tragedy struck again in season 1’s finale “Nothing Left to Lose”). While lying uncomfortably in a bathtub and complaining of belly pain, Elizabeth she’s blood in the tub and calls for help. Dr. Miller (Mark Daneri) clarified the situation by informing Jack, Jacob, and Cara that Elizabeth had “flushed the baby.” At that point, besides Jack, Elizabeth had lost everyone she held dear. However, Jack’s reassuring conservation with Elizabeth was a comforting way for the character to rest after a turbulent 1923 season 1.
Elizabeth is Bitten By a Wolf & Forced to Take Rabies Shots
Just when audiences thought Elizabeth would get a break in 1923 season 2, the writers began the season with yet another misfortune. In season 2, episode 2 (“The Rapist Is Winter”), a hungry, lone wolf attacks Elizabeth after she discovers it slaughtered the ranch’s chickens. It bites Elizabeth before running away, although it’s later shot and killed by Cara Dutton. After examining the bite, Dr. Miller suggests Elizabeth take Rabies shots to avoid infection, especially since he suspects the wolf could have been rabid.
Although initially unshaken by the wolf bite, Elizabeth begins to protest against the Rabies shots after Dr. Miller reveals it would be administered on her belly. Understandably, Elizabeth’s stomach has suffered enough trauma throughout the show. From a gunshot wound to her miscarriage, taking a Rabies shot in her belly was the last thing she wanted. However, Elizabeth is forcibly held down and given the shot. With a few episodes before the finale, there’s no telling what other misfortune lies in wait for the young Elizabeth Strafford.
