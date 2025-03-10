This Character’s Search for Justice Could Define 1923 Season 2’s Subplot

The long-awaited 1923 season 2 is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2025. While all eyes look to Spencer Dutton’s (Brandon Sklenar) return to Montana, there’s one character audiences have long and secretly been rooting for. 1923 is one of two released prequels to the Paramount Network series Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883.
Like the other series in the franchise, 1923 has been a critical success so far. Besides being a backstory for the Dutton family and their Yellowstone Ranch, 1923 works because it pieces together several other exciting subplots. If there’s one character audiences can’t wait to find closure for, especially with season 2 as the show’s finale, it’s Teonna Rainwater.
Teonna Rainwater’s plot in 1923
1923 season 1 followed Teonna Rainwater’s (portrayed by Aminah Nieves) harrowing journey as she escaped a brutal Catholic boarding school. The school, run by the white man, is designed to strip Indigenous children of their culture and identity. Teonna Rainwater is introduced in season 1, episode 1 (“1923”). Teonna is put through mental and physical abuse by Sister Mary (Jennifer Ehle), headmaster Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché), and other nuns at the school. In episode 4 (“War and the Turquoise Tide”), Teonna finally kills Sister Mary and escapes the Catholic school.
An angry Father Renaud, brutally interrogates Teonna’s cousin, Baapuxti (Leenah Robinson), and sends three priests to find and bring back Teonna. Besides her cousin’s brutal torture, Teonna’s grandmother, Issaxche (Amelia Rico), is also killed when Marshals raid her home. Although forced to disguise as a man, the priest’s relentless pursuit leads to Hank Plenty Clouds’ (Michael Greyeyes) death. However, Teonna is rescued by her father, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears), and Hank’s son, Pete Plenty Clouds (Cole Brings Plenty). In the season 1 finale (“Nothing Left to Lose”), the trio heads South while Father Renaud and Marshall Kent (Jamie McShane) continue their pursuit of Teonna.
What Teonna Rainwater’s Story Arc Could Be About in 1923 Season 2
As 1923 heads into its second and final season, Teonna Rainwater’s quest for justice could take center stage. This would inevitably shape not only her personal arc but also the show’s broader themes. 1923 season 2 has the potential to explore whether Teonna will take legal or personal action against the oppressive institutions that harmed her.
Judging by the Taylor Sheridan-created Yellowstone universe, Teonna’s story would be far more than that of survival. By focusing on Teonna’s pursuit of justice, 1923 can shed light on this dark chapter of American history. Although the main plot still focuses on the Dutton family, a critical subplot in season 2 could be Teonna’s attempt to reconnect with her culture and rebuild her identity, especially now that she’s safely in the protection of her father.
How Teonna Rainwater’s Story Intersects with the Duttons
Although Teonna Rainwater’s storyline has largely remained separate from the Dutton family’s main plot, 1923 season 2 might bring them into closer proximity. The Duttons, led by Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren), are embroiled in their own battles over land, power, and legacy. By season 1, episode 7 (“The Rule of Five Hundred”), Jacob Dutton has recovered enough to leave the ranch and accompany Sheriff McDowell (Robert Patrick) to arrest Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). However, audiences know the Duttons, although set for war, need allies and reinforcements. While the Duttons (and audiences) anticipate Spencer Dutton’s return to Montana, Teonna Rainwater and her father could help secure an alliance with their Indigenous neighbors.
1923 season 1 began with the South plagued with drought and locust invasion. It is the backdrop in which the feud between the Duttons and Scottish ranchers, led by Banner Creighton, begins. In season 1, episode 2 (“Nature’s Empty Throne”), Jacob Dutton extended a helping hand to his Native American neighbors by gifting them the sheep confiscated from the Scottish sheep headers. Although not much focus is given to the gesture, it is a kindness the Reservation could repay by allying with the Duttons. Also, they’re naturally forced as allies against a common enemy, as Donald Whitfield’s (Timothy Dalton) quest to own the Yellowstone Ranch puts their Reservation in danger of encroachment.
With the return of Teonna Rainwater and her father to the South, their renewed anger for the white man could also influence the Reservation to join the Duttons. Also, with Father Renaud and Marshall Kent still chasing after them, 1923 season 2 promises one of the most iconic battles in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone world. As a prequel, although audiences know the Duttons prevailed against Donald Whitfield, it’s interesting to know how the Dutton family’s history played out. While we await the 1923 season 2 premiere, Cole Brings Plenty, who died in 2024 at age 27, is one cast member who will not return.
Follow Us