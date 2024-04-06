1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty has been found dead at 27 years of age. After being reported missing by his family, his body was found by police officers in Kansas. The officers attended a report of an unoccupied vehicle. Upon inspection, Plenty’s body was discovered on Friday April 5, 2024 in a nearby woods.
Prior to being reported missing, the actor was wanted by the police in response to domestic violence allegations. He was last seen alive on March 31, 2024. Here’s everything we know about the matter so far.
The Events Leading Up to Cole Brings Plenty’s Death
After The Lawrence Kansas Police Department discovered the body of Cole Brings Plenty, they stated how they were providing a supporting role in the case and assisting the family. However, they also announced that prior to his death, they had “probable cause for his arrest” after reports of domestic abuse. A statement said: “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived.”
Plenty then fled the scene immediately after. The police department added: “The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, travelling southbound on 59 Highway. This incident involves allegations of domestic violence, which limits the amount of information we can share to protect the victim.” As of yet, Cole Brings Plenty’s cause have death has not been released and is still under investigation.
Where You Know the Actor From
Cole Brings Plenty’s acting resume is rather unsubstantial, having only appeared in three projects during his time as an actor. However, he quickly became known thanks to his role in 1923. The show, which is a critically acclaimed spinoff of Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone, saw Plenty take on the role of Pete Plenty Clouds. 1923 tells the story of the Dutton family as they face a plethora of challenges amongst the rise of Western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.
Plenty’s character appeared in two episodes of the show, as the son of Hank. Speculation around his casting is that his uncle helped him land the role. Plenty’s uncle is Moses Brings Plenty, who starred in Yellowstone as Mo for 39 episodes between 2018 and 2022.
Outside of his role in 1923, Cole Brings Plenty also starred in the TV shows The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger, and Into the Wild Frontier. Prior to his death, Cole was set to audition for a film project via Zoom, according to his agent Peter Yanke of Phirgun Mair Worldwide. Outside of acting, Cole Brings Plenty was studying media at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas.
Fellow Stars and Family Members Pay Tribute to the Demised Actor
Despite the unsavoury details released about Cole Brings Plenty, he appeared to touch the lives of his co-stars and members of the Yellowstone universe. Wendy Moniz, who plays Governor Lynelle Perry in Yellowstone, wrote: “Mo I’m so saddened to learn this…sending you & your family love.” Hassie Harrison, who starred as Laramie, wrote: “Oh, Mo. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending love and light to your whole family.”
As well as this, crew members of 1923 have shared their condolences. Camera and electrical department crew member Emerson Miller paid tribute, writing: “My deepest condolences. Sending love.” While Taylor Sheridan’s wife, Nicole Sheridan, also paid her respects. She wrote: “Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. We love you.”
Cole’s Uncle Moses Asks for No “Unfounded Speculations”
Before Cole Brings Plenty’s body was found, his uncle and Yellowstone actor Moses Brings Plenty took to his Instagram page in a plea to find the student and actor. He shared a missing person’s picture and a message reading: “It has been suggested that Cole is on the run, but there is no evidence to support this claim, and we urge everyone to refrain from making unfounded speculations. It’s important to let the legal system determine truth and justice. Assigning guilt because someone hasn’t been found is not the due process to which each of us has a right.”
As the entertainment industry awaits more details around his death and abuse allegations, it appears that people are still saddened by the actor’s death, as other cast members have took to their social media platforms to offer condolences. His demise will not affect the second season of 1923 as he was reportedly not set to return to the show. 1923 Season 2 is expected to start filming by summer 2024.