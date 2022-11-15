5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Best Man:The Final Chapters

The Best Man: The Final Chapters is the final installment in The Best Man franchise, and we’re sad that this is the last time we’ll see some of our favorite characters on screen together. Creator Malcolm D Lee is bringing back the story of this group of successful African-American friends almost a decade after The Best Man Holiday (2013). This new show will be airing on Peacock TV. And although it will be a limited series, we are happy we’re getting this much after ten years.
If you remember where The Best Man Holiday (2013) left off, this series continues that story with new love interests, twists, and drama for which this show is best known. If you’re torn on whether or not to watch this upcoming series, here are five things you should know about The Best Man: The Final Chapters series that might help you make a decision:
1. The Best Man: The Final Chapters Cast
The star-studded initial cast is back, so we don’t doubt that it will be better this time. Original stars returning for this film include Morris Chestnut( Lance), Melissa Desousa (Shelby), Nia Long (Jordan), Sanna Lathan(Robyn), Terrence Howard (Quentin), Regina Hall (Candace), Taye Diggs (Harper ), and Harold Perrineau (Murch). All of them will reprise their role for this limited series airing on Peacock TV.
In addition to the familiar faces, we will meet new characters like Quinton’s father and several new love interests for the rest of the cast. Although he thought two films would be enough, creator and director Malcolm D Lee said this limited series would better tell the story and tie up the characters’ stories with respect.
2. The Best Man: The Final Chapters Trailer
If you want a glimpse into what this series has to offer, check out The Best Man: The Final Chapters teaser trailer here below:
3. Release Date
The Best Man: The Final Chapters limited series will premiere on Peacock TV on December 22, 2022. You’ll be happy to know all eight episodes will drop on the same day.
4. The Plot of The Best Man: The Final Chapters
According to Malcolm D Lee, this limited series follows Harper, who now has the chance to turn his dramatic novel Unfinished Business into a movie. Yes, that same novel started the wild ride we’ve been on for 20 years. As you would expect, not everyone is excited about having the story retold for millions to watch.
Spoiler alert! When the series starts, we learn that Harper succeeded after writing Lance’s biography in The Best Man Holiday (2013). It was only one of the many successful books he went on to write. Now, with a newfound outlook, he is torn between focusing on money or art. We also learn that his marriage with Robyn is going great, and so is her career as a chef. We also see how Lance is affected and dealing with Mia Sullivan’s death.
5. Creator Malcolm D Lee’s Legacy
Writer and director Malcolm D Lee says that The Best Man: The Final Chapters will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Lance, Jordan, and Quentin as their relationships grow and evolve past the earlier issues and grievances. Lee is still involved in this Peacock series, having directed four episodes alongside other directors, Stacey Mohammed and Charles Stone III. In a statement, Malcolm D Lee said that he initially wrote the story because he wanted to see himself represented on screen. Growing up, he never saw educated and upwardly mobile or successful African Americans with routine problems and lives on tv. He wanted to see more people like him and his friends on screen, and the best way to help fans catch up with what this group of friends has been up to is through a series. Malcolm’s intention has always been to bring African-American stories to the mainstream, stories that include and elevate them.
Will you be watching The Best Man: The Final Chapters?