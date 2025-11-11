Describe Your Relationship With A Movie Poster

by

I saw an article that challenged people to describe their sex lives using only a movie title, and I was inspired almost right away to do this similar one where I ask you to describe your relationship with a movie poster!

Please submit your entries below, vote for the others and have fun!

#1 Me Myself & I

#2 Well…

#3 Kill Me Please

#4 Clueless

#5 Not Much More To Say

#6 Dazed And Confused!

#7 Bring Him Home!

#8 Loud And Close….

#9 #7 Dumb & Dumber

#10 Drag Me To Hell

#11 Hehe…..

#12 When Summer Is Gone

#13 Fair Game

#14 How It Began!

#15 :)

#16 The Greatest Love Story

#17 Fight Club :)

Image source: deviantart.com

#18 The Title Explains All…

#19 #27 I Often Have To Guess His Thoughts…

#20 Truly, Madly, Deeply

#21 Vengeance Is Mine!

#22 Hands Of Stone

#23 Maybe He Just Not That Into You

#24 Once Upon A Time…

#25 We Are Partners

Image source: 1.bp.blogspot.com

#26 I Do But I Dont

Image source: pics.filmaffinity.com

#27 Self Explanatory

#28 “there Is No Place Like Home”

Image source: etsy.com

#29 How To Train Your Dragon

#30 I’m Not A Smart Man… But I Know What Love Is

#31 It Always Goes Wrong Then They Come Back

#32 The Ugly Truth

#33 Adrian, Get Me A Beer

#34 The Lone Ranger

#35 Maybe He’s Just Not That Into You

#36 Bored…

#37 It Was Meant For Us To Meet… ????

#38 Saddly…

#39 Gone In 60 Seconds

#40 Never Too Late…????

#41 Who Has A Relationship With A Movie Poster?

#42 Well I Do Love My Wine

#43 That Sums Up Everything….

#44 #the Title Is Important

Image source: bigfanboy.com

#45 Before The Divorce, Without A Shadow Of A Doubt.

#46 This Pick Shot By Vivo V3

#47 Love Me, Please!!!

