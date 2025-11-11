I saw an article that challenged people to describe their sex lives using only a movie title, and I was inspired almost right away to do this similar one where I ask you to describe your relationship with a movie poster!
Please submit your entries below, vote for the others and have fun!
#1 Me Myself & I
#2 Well…
#3 Kill Me Please
#4 Clueless
#5 Not Much More To Say
#6 Dazed And Confused!
#7 Bring Him Home!
#8 Loud And Close….
#9 #7 Dumb & Dumber
#10 Drag Me To Hell
#11 Hehe…..
#12 When Summer Is Gone
#13 Fair Game
#14 How It Began!
#15 :)
#16 The Greatest Love Story
#17 Fight Club :)
Image source: deviantart.com
#18 The Title Explains All…
#19 #27 I Often Have To Guess His Thoughts…
#20 Truly, Madly, Deeply
#21 Vengeance Is Mine!
#22 Hands Of Stone
#23 Maybe He Just Not That Into You
#24 Once Upon A Time…
#25 We Are Partners
Image source: 1.bp.blogspot.com
#26 I Do But I Dont
Image source: pics.filmaffinity.com
#27 Self Explanatory
#28 “there Is No Place Like Home”
Image source: etsy.com
#29 How To Train Your Dragon
#30 I’m Not A Smart Man… But I Know What Love Is
#31 It Always Goes Wrong Then They Come Back
#32 The Ugly Truth
#33 Adrian, Get Me A Beer
#34 The Lone Ranger
#35 Maybe He’s Just Not That Into You
#36 Bored…
#37 It Was Meant For Us To Meet… ????
#38 Saddly…
#39 Gone In 60 Seconds
#40 Never Too Late…????
#41 Who Has A Relationship With A Movie Poster?
#42 Well I Do Love My Wine
#43 That Sums Up Everything….
#44 #the Title Is Important
Image source: bigfanboy.com
#45 Before The Divorce, Without A Shadow Of A Doubt.
#46 This Pick Shot By Vivo V3
#47 Love Me, Please!!!
