Daredevil: Born Again Season 2: Release Date For All Episodes & Where To Watch

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is set to return in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which premieres this week.
Last time fans saw their favorite lawyer-turned-vigilante, Matt Murdock / Daredevil, he was forced into hiding after his archnemesis Wilson Fisk / Kingpin took control of New York City.
The second season will continue their conflict, likely pushing it to even more brutal extremes as Matt gathers allies to help him fight back. As a result, fans are eager to jump back into Marvel’s most street-level affair.
Here’s a complete guide to watching Daredevil: Born Again season 2.
When does Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premiere?
Image credits: Marvel Entertainment
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 premieres on March 24, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.
The Man Without Fear’s sophomore outing will consist of eight episodes, one less than the previous installment. It will follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes arriving every Tuesday.
Image credits: Marvel Entertainment
Here is the full release schedule for all episodes:
The series has already been renewed for a third season, which reportedly began filming earlier this month and is expected to be released in early 2027.
How to watch Daredevil: Born Again season 2?
Image credits: Marvel Entertainment
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 will stream on Disney+.
Fans can catch up on the first season on the streaming service. The series is a soft reboot of Daredevil, which was initially released on Netflix but ultimately canceled.
All three seasons of the original series are available on the platform.
A basic ad-supported subscription to the service costs $12/month, while the ad-free version is priced at $19/month.
What to expect from Daredevil: Born Again season 2?
Image credits: Marvel Entertainment
The second season will pick up directly after the season 1 finale, following Matt Murdock’s attempts to form a resistance against Kingpin and expose his corrupt empire.
In his quest, he will reunite with his friends, Karen Page and Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, despite the latter being seemingly assassinated in the first season. Matt will also be joined by fellow vigilante Jessica Jones, with Krysten Ritter reprising her role.
Showrunner Dario Scardapane teased that, unlike previous seasons, where Daredevil and Fisk operated on a “mutual respect, integrity, and honesty,” the archrivals will no longer adhere to these values as tensions between both sides escalate.
Season 2 will also serve as a lead-in to the upcoming television special starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / Punisher and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, whether Bernthal will appear in the second season remains unconfirmed.
Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio lead the cast as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin.
They are joined by Margarita Levieva (Heather Glenn), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Franklin “Foggy” Nelson), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye), and Michael Gandolfini (Daniel Blake).
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