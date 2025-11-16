Ecosapiens: A Metaverse That Enables Anyone To Fight Climate Change (15 Pics)

by

My name is Garret Kane, a sculptor, animator, and writer based out of Brooklyn, NY, whose practice explores the intersection of the natural environment and human technology. Around a year ago, a life-changing project entered my world. Nihar Neelakanti, a VC for many years, most recently Menlo Ventures, where he helped develop the firm’s climate thesis, had a brilliant idea. Take extremely high-quality carbon removal credits (sourced only from projects like kelp farms and sequoia parks) and underwrite them onto NFTs.

The critical insight was that many people want to do more to protect our environment and lower their carbon footprint but find it incredibly hard and even costly. The second insight was that the best sustainable brands (think Tesla and Patagonia) were so successful not merely because their products were climate-conscious but because they made climate consciousness aspirational (AKA, they make you look cool.)

Hence, our vision is to create a new community (and eventually a franchise) that makes real-world climate action “one-click” easy while also being a beautiful piece of art and narrative to enrich your life.

Enter the Ecosapiens NFT collection. 

More info: ecosapiens.xyz | discord.com | twitter.com

Ecosapien

Each Ecosapien is a fusion of various carbon-based life. Their component body parts vacillate as if breathing (a nod to the importance of the atmosphere) while their vegetation soothingly sways on loop. They represent an evolution from our selfish, fearful, Darwinian past-selves into entities that care about the whole of the Earth. 

Chameleosapien

Born through the fusion of Type 1 technologies: synthetic biology, quantum AI, and nanotech, Ecosapiens emerge alabaster white, composed of artificial stem cells. Beginning as blank slates, each Ecosapien dispatches into distressed environments where they evolve new biology to repair it, mimicking it, giving them their signature hybrid appearances. They travel the world, re-encrypting the genomes of Earth’s various biomes – tundra, forest, desert, etc. – altering them to improve the damage climate change has caused.

Papiliosapien

There are many species of Ecosapien in our climate metaverse: the Leosapien, Elesapien, Jellasapien, and even a Volcasapien (stops supervolcano eruptions), to name a few. Some grow trees that absorb 100x carbon, some release a flame suppressing pollen to stop forest fires at their start, and others restore coral reefs with a specialized bio-ink. Their potential “superpowers” are as endlessly inventive as nature itself.

Vulcasapien

The work combines actual science with a fictional narrative. So while the owner/reader of an Ecosapien might engage in our storytelling, as a byproduct, they are learning technical science about how the world is changing and how we can save it.

Begin your evolution from Homosapien to Ecosapien today by joining our Ecoverse and gaining early access to the drop on Discord and Twitter.

Carbon-based life is now carbon-backed. Join the Evolution.

Glacisapien

Jellasapien

Leosapien

Elesapien

Mothrasapien

PFPs

PFPs

PFPs

PFPs

PFPs

PFPs

Ecogenesis

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
