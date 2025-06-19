40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Instead of mindlessly chasing profits, some companies and entrepreneurs develop their products focusing on people with disabilities. They create swings for wheelchair users, versions of paintings that even the blind can enjoy, and their work is making the world a better place.

So, to celebrate society’s advancement towards inclusivity, Bored Panda has collected pictures of some of the most brilliant accessibility inventions. Continue scrolling to check out the entries, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments if any of them could be improved!

#1 At The Uffizi Gallery In Florence, They Have Versions Of Paintings So That Blind Visitors Can Still Enjoy The Art

Image source: Peanut_Legend

#2 Ted Rummel, Amazing Doctor Paralyzed From The Waist Who Can Still Perform Surgeries Thanks To Remarkable Stand-Up Wheelchair

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

#3 This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Physically Impaired Children

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: cuttyranking

#4 This Park Has A Swing For Wheelchair Users

The freefall that these swings provide is about 4.3 feet (1.3m) and they can safely take on a load of up to 4,400 pounds (2,000 kg). Moreover, the rope pull included within the design allows those with upper body mobility to swing themselves independently. 

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: Kittenblack

#5 This Retirement Home Has A Fake Bus Stop To Keep Residents With Dementia From Wandering Off

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: lolwut3000

#6 Zack Nelson Designed An Off-Road “Wheelchair” So That His Wife Can Go Places She Never Imagined, It’s Now Up For Mass-Production

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: notawheelchair.com

#7 A Color Blind Viewer

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee State Parks have partnered to install “color blind” viewfinders at five state park locations across the state. In total, there are 11 of them installed in Tennessee.

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: aegist1

#8 If You’re An Elderly Or A Person With Physical Impairment, You Will Receive A Card That Enables You To Cross The Road With A Longer Countdown Time (Singapore)

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: Caesar95

#9 My Daughter Is Blind And For Her 9th Birthday Party We Made Braille Chocolate Message Slabs – “I Love You” And “Happy Birthday” In Braille

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: mack3r

#10 This Kettle Fits In To A Tilting Mount To Help People With Arthritis Pour

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: reddit.com

#11 This Picnic Table Has Seating For Adults, A High Chair, Kids Table And Table Accecible With A Wheelchair All In One

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: FatTortoise

#12 Emergency Alarm Chords Running Along The Floor Of The Disabled Toilet In Berlin Airport In Case Someone Falls Over And Requires Assistance

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: EGPL21

#13 In The City Of Kızkalesi, Turkey, This Beach Includes An Access Ramp So That Physically Impaired People Can Swim

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: Creapills

#14 This Man Lost His Legs So He Built A Ramp Onto His Trike To Use His Motorized Wheelchair To Drive It

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: AirsGaming

#15 This Wearable Microphone One Of My Students Gave Me To Beam Directly To His Hearing Aids

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: CadeVision

#16 A Rubik’s Cube For The Blind

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: imbadatgrammar

#17 This Chair Allowing People With Disabilities To Go In The Sea. Free For Anyone To Use, Santa Cruz, Portugal

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: roryWolf

#18 The Town Next To Mine Just Installed An Accessibility Matt On The Beach For Wheelchairs And Strollers

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: canadianvintage

#19 My Uncle Didn’t Like Being Unable To Do Higher Up Chores After Becoming Disabled So He Designed And Made His Very Own Automatic Wheelchair Lift

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: modomario

#20 This Sink And Tilted Mirror Is Perfectly Adapted To A Help A Disabled Person

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: p_o_l_o

#21 This Park Has Ramps Throughout It So Kids In Wheelchairs Can Play Too

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: Benal_apg

#22 This Tesco Branch Offers A Lanyard To People With Hidden Disabilities To Signal To Staff That They Might Need Extra Help While Shopping

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: jonitfcfan

#23 This Apartment Complex Pool With Wheelchair Access

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: hailaaron

#24 Not My Van But I Finally Got To Drive An Adaptive Vehicle, Me Being Disabled. Crazy Dreams Come True

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: Crawlerz2468

#25 This Surf Shop Offers Free Rental Of A Beach Wheelchair To Elderly Or Disabled People

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: notyouroldlady

#26 These Shampoo And Conditioner Bottles Have Braille On Them To Identify What They Are For The Blind/ Visually Impaired

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: OhSampai

#27 I Adapt Cars For Disabled People For A Living, A Guy Rocked Up On This Beast Today

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: Bisto

#28 In Basel, There’s A Model That Allows The Visually Impaired To Experience The Layout Of The City

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: JebSenrab

#29 The Accessible Ramp Is Built Into The Staircase

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: DavidMaspanka

#30 This Braille Edition Of UNO

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: creepyalfredopasta

#31 This Truck Has A Slide Out Door And Elevator For A Wheelchair Bound Driver

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: fiddlydiddles

#32 This Shopping Cart For People In A Wheelchair (Spotted At Lidl In Germany)

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: Dom24seven

#33 The Wheelchair Bumpable Buttons In The Elevator At A Spinal Cord Health Care Centre

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: LisaLies

#34 Found At My Local Publix. This Grocery Cart Lets You Push Around Special Needs Adults Instead Of Children

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: chibipan222

#35 This Wheelchair Bathroom Uses Impairment Friendly Buttons To Lock The Door

Also outside the bathroom the button for the automatic door has a green/red ring to signify if the bathroom is occupied

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: liquid_bacon

#36 The Uni Where I Study Has A Special Chair For Disabled People To Go Down Stairs During An Emergency

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: nikini845

#37 This Park Has A Nature Trail For The Visually Impaired

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: Herpderpington117

#38 This Wheelchair Accessible Playground Carousel

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: buck_satan

#39 This Hotel’s Rooms For Physically Impaired People Have A Second, Lower Peephole

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source: herelieskarma

#40 In Japan And Many Other Countries, Sidewalks Have Paths For The Blind

40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Image source:  DrTommyNotMD

100% secure your website.