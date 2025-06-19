40 Examples Of Technology And Innovation Applied To The Ones Who Really Need It

Instead of mindlessly chasing profits, some companies and entrepreneurs develop their products focusing on people with disabilities. They create swings for wheelchair users, versions of paintings that even the blind can enjoy, and their work is making the world a better place.
#1 At The Uffizi Gallery In Florence, They Have Versions Of Paintings So That Blind Visitors Can Still Enjoy The Art
#2 Ted Rummel, Amazing Doctor Paralyzed From The Waist Who Can Still Perform Surgeries Thanks To Remarkable Stand-Up Wheelchair
#3 This Carousel In Hong Kong Has A Sea Turtle Mounted To The Floor For Physically Impaired Children
#4 This Park Has A Swing For Wheelchair Users
The freefall that these swings provide is about 4.3 feet (1.3m) and they can safely take on a load of up to 4,400 pounds (2,000 kg). Moreover, the rope pull included within the design allows those with upper body mobility to swing themselves independently.
#5 This Retirement Home Has A Fake Bus Stop To Keep Residents With Dementia From Wandering Off
#6 Zack Nelson Designed An Off-Road “Wheelchair” So That His Wife Can Go Places She Never Imagined, It’s Now Up For Mass-Production
#7 A Color Blind Viewer
The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Tennessee State Parks have partnered to install “color blind” viewfinders at five state park locations across the state. In total, there are 11 of them installed in Tennessee.
#8 If You’re An Elderly Or A Person With Physical Impairment, You Will Receive A Card That Enables You To Cross The Road With A Longer Countdown Time (Singapore)
#9 My Daughter Is Blind And For Her 9th Birthday Party We Made Braille Chocolate Message Slabs – “I Love You” And “Happy Birthday” In Braille
#10 This Kettle Fits In To A Tilting Mount To Help People With Arthritis Pour
#11 This Picnic Table Has Seating For Adults, A High Chair, Kids Table And Table Accecible With A Wheelchair All In One
#12 Emergency Alarm Chords Running Along The Floor Of The Disabled Toilet In Berlin Airport In Case Someone Falls Over And Requires Assistance
#13 In The City Of Kızkalesi, Turkey, This Beach Includes An Access Ramp So That Physically Impaired People Can Swim
#14 This Man Lost His Legs So He Built A Ramp Onto His Trike To Use His Motorized Wheelchair To Drive It
#15 This Wearable Microphone One Of My Students Gave Me To Beam Directly To His Hearing Aids
#16 A Rubik’s Cube For The Blind
#17 This Chair Allowing People With Disabilities To Go In The Sea. Free For Anyone To Use, Santa Cruz, Portugal
#18 The Town Next To Mine Just Installed An Accessibility Matt On The Beach For Wheelchairs And Strollers
#19 My Uncle Didn’t Like Being Unable To Do Higher Up Chores After Becoming Disabled So He Designed And Made His Very Own Automatic Wheelchair Lift
#20 This Sink And Tilted Mirror Is Perfectly Adapted To A Help A Disabled Person
#21 This Park Has Ramps Throughout It So Kids In Wheelchairs Can Play Too
#22 This Tesco Branch Offers A Lanyard To People With Hidden Disabilities To Signal To Staff That They Might Need Extra Help While Shopping
#23 This Apartment Complex Pool With Wheelchair Access
#24 Not My Van But I Finally Got To Drive An Adaptive Vehicle, Me Being Disabled. Crazy Dreams Come True
#25 This Surf Shop Offers Free Rental Of A Beach Wheelchair To Elderly Or Disabled People
#26 These Shampoo And Conditioner Bottles Have Braille On Them To Identify What They Are For The Blind/ Visually Impaired
#27 I Adapt Cars For Disabled People For A Living, A Guy Rocked Up On This Beast Today
#28 In Basel, There’s A Model That Allows The Visually Impaired To Experience The Layout Of The City
#29 The Accessible Ramp Is Built Into The Staircase
#30 This Braille Edition Of UNO
#31 This Truck Has A Slide Out Door And Elevator For A Wheelchair Bound Driver
#32 This Shopping Cart For People In A Wheelchair (Spotted At Lidl In Germany)
#33 The Wheelchair Bumpable Buttons In The Elevator At A Spinal Cord Health Care Centre
#34 Found At My Local Publix. This Grocery Cart Lets You Push Around Special Needs Adults Instead Of Children
#35 This Wheelchair Bathroom Uses Impairment Friendly Buttons To Lock The Door
Also outside the bathroom the button for the automatic door has a green/red ring to signify if the bathroom is occupied
#36 The Uni Where I Study Has A Special Chair For Disabled People To Go Down Stairs During An Emergency
#37 This Park Has A Nature Trail For The Visually Impaired
#38 This Wheelchair Accessible Playground Carousel
#39 This Hotel’s Rooms For Physically Impaired People Have A Second, Lower Peephole
#40 In Japan And Many Other Countries, Sidewalks Have Paths For The Blind
