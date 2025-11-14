Black Police Officer Asks People To Stop Hating On Him In A Heartbreaking Post

After the death of George Floyd, the US police force faced a massive backlash over brutality. Some protestors believe that all police officers are untrustworthy. However, there are plenty of good, kind-hearted police officers out there and we shouldn’t assume that someone is bad just because they wear a certain uniform. That’s the message that black officer Sadaka Kedar Kitonyi was trying to send with his touching Facebook post.
Sadaka asked the internet why it is that some people hate him and want to hurt him when he helps out those in need, stops criminals who hurt innocent people and saves lives. However, his post was also addressed to those who would automatically judge him for being black. Sadaka pointed out that he’s educated, intelligent, and volunteers; listening to rap music or speaking in slang don’t diminish his positive qualities.
Sadaka told Bored Panda that he feels honored and blessed that his “little old rant” got so much attention. “Now is a unique time where we can finally all speak up and out about all injustices without fear of persecution or being a pariah.” Scroll down to read Sadaka’s story in his own words and for our in-depth interview with him.
Police officer Sadaka Kedar Kitonyi shared a heartwarming post on Facebook
Here are some photos of the officer from his day to day life. He’s an important figure in his community
“Not in a million years did I think my posts would get this much attention lol I’m just one small city cop who is just physically, emotionally and mentally drained from all the hate. It’s frustrating being stuck right smack in the middle of both sides. I’m only for what’s right. I think there is an enormous gap in trust from all sides,” Sadaka shared his thought with Bored Panda.
“It’s even more upsetting that I am automatically hated for the actions of a very small few (check the statistics) when I am someone who has been out developing relationships with the community—on and off duty—long before these issues came to light. It’s unfair and hurtful, and I feel betrayed. But it will never stop me from being out with my boots on the ground serving my community,” the police officer said, musing that the popularity of his post may have something to do with him speaking from the heart and being a “voice for the peaceful middle.”
Sadaka told us that his relationship with his 400 or so colleagues at the police department in Albany is just as strong as the relationships he has built with his community. He added that he knows nearly every single member of the police force personally.
“It’s just who I am, I get along with everyone. I’d say it goes back to being the voice of reason for the silent majority—a lot of my colleagues are glad I am speaking up for them because most (especially my white partners) are in agreement with my perspective and want to say what I am saying but are afraid to say the wrong thing.”
He continued: “Even those with indifferent views still are very supportive of my message. For some, the fear of being yourself has been a real thing in police culture for a long time. Like in any career field, it’s concerning having ‘skeletons in your closet’ or a past history you may not be so proud of coming to the attention of your peers. I think most are just embarrassed or ashamed and choose to keep quiet.”
According to Sadaka, he never really thought about becoming a police officer when he was growing up and wasn’t interested in it. At first. “Actually, I have had negative interactions with police in the past years before I got on the job, and in my teenage years, I even spent a night in jail. You may kind of say I had a ‘dislike’ for the police growing up…”
He continued: “So most of you are probably dumbfounded asking yourself how I ended up with a badge and a gun—and then worked up a huge heart and a kind and caring soul. Let me explain: life is nothing but making choices—wrong choices are called mistakes. I chose to not let my wrong choices define me but rather my character is shaped by the lessons learned from mistakes. Although I acted up during my younger years, I was always raised to respect and protect our neighborhood. Years later in my life I realized that becoming a police officer could give me a platform to give back and be a protector to the city that raised me. Once I got my foot in the door and established a reputation, I found a unique way of adding my own flavor of policing. Once I embraced compassion and empathy, I became what a cop should really be.”
There is no easy way to solve the issues of police brutality. However, there are some possibilities that might just work. Especially if they’re taken together.
For instance, the BBC writes that one option would be to rewrite the police’s ‘use of force’ policies by banning certain actions or requiring colleagues to intervene if they see an officer going beyond what’s permitted.
Another potential solution would be to have more external oversight into how the police operate. One example of this would be to wear body cameras that film incidents and would allow juries to evaluate what happened with as little bias as possible.
While another way to reduce the divide between officers and the people they serve and protect could be to demilitarize them and to give them training aimed less at escalating conflicts and more at neutralizing them.
