Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

by

There is generally a clear distinction between professional behavior and whatever is normal at home. But workplaces can still conjure up their own expectations and rules, often unfair and rather dumb, that end up causing drama and headaches for all involved.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong for bringing store bought treats to a company Christmas party as opposed to homemade like everyone else. When confronted, she pointed out that most people just had their wife or daughter cook for them. Netizens debated her point and discussed double standards in the workplace.

Most folks understand that it’s good to bring something to a workplace party

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

But one woman was tired of the expectation that it had to be “home made”

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

Image credits: pixel-shot.com (not the actual image)

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

Image credits: syda_productions (not the actual image)

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

Image credits: yeeuyeey

She reacted to a few comments

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

Most thought she raised a valid point

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

Others thought she sounded too bitter

Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck
Woman Goes Off On Males Colleagues For Expecting From Her A Homemade Dessert At Potluck

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pink Robin I Made
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Charmed Season 2
Meet The Cast of Charmed Season 2
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2019
Barbie Honored Six Covid-19 Pandemic Women Heroes With Custom Dolls
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“So Disrespectful”: Fans Can’t Believe Crowd Fell For Billie Eilish Impersonator’s Prank
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
I Snapped These Shots Of The Empire State Building For The 150th Anniversary Of Harper’s Bazaar
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We 3D Printed These Cute Easter Egg Decorations At Work
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025