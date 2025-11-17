In A Barbie World: Designers Orion Ivliev And Maor Zabar Bring On The Pink Vibes With 2 Gorgeous Editorial Shoots (9 Pics)

The Barbie craze around the world washed out everything in an array of pink colors.

In light of the events here are 2 different but Pink and delicious editorials by Designers Maor Zabar (Millinery) and Orion Ivliev (Jewelry).

More info: Instagram | Instagram | Etsy | maorzabarhats.com

#1 Look At That Cherry!

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Dafna Bar-El
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

#2 Some Pink Cotton Candy To Finish Up

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Ofek Sochar
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

#3 Croissant With Coffee To Start Your Morning

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Daniel Shtaiman for Yuli Group
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

#4 Cake And Ice Cream Cherry Chocolate Fantasy

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

#5 A Perfect Hat For A Barbie Derby

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Keyla Yazi
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

#6 Giving You The Ancient Pink Dream

Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger

Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry

#7 Modern Barbie Vibes- Selfie Moment

Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger

Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry

#8 Who Knew Barbie Could Be A Metalhead Too?

Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger

Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry

#9 S** Metal Barbie

Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger

Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry

