Celebrating Fine Art Photography: The 2024 Bifa Winners (15 Pics)

The Budapest International Foto Awards (BIFA) continues to celebrate artistic excellence, and the 2024 Fine Art winners are nothing short of breathtaking. This year’s award-winning photographers have transformed ordinary moments into extraordinary visual experiences, blending technical mastery with deeply personal narratives. From striking black-and-white compositions to bold and experimental imagery, these works push the boundaries of fine art photography, offering a glimpse into the minds of today’s most visionary artists.
Each image tells a unique story, inviting viewers to immerse themselves in the emotions, textures, and perspectives captured by these talented photographers. Whether exploring surreal landscapes, intimate portraits, or abstract forms, the Fine Art winners of BIFA 2024 redefine creative expression through the lens. Discover their captivating works and get inspired—because photography is not just about capturing reality, but reimagining it.
#1 “The Up” By Alireza Bagheri Sani
Bronze in Fine Art / Minimalism
Iran – Tehran
#2 “Shape-Shifting Story” By Natasha Yankelevich
Bronze in Fine Art / Portrait
Shape-shift is a topic that has always been close to me. I really understand this concept of finding strength when you become someone else, with different limitations, but also with different possibilities. Were-foxes, Ponyo the Fish, Sirius Black – they all gain new abilities by abandoning their human form and opening their minds to a new paradigm. Shape-shift is something that happens every day: when making difficult decisions, diving into new areas of interest. I believe that any new experience changes us so that we will never be the same. But growth is impossible without shocks?
#3 “Eye Of The Beholder” By Elisa Miller
Bronze in Fine Art / Other
Eye of the Beholder sheds light on what ageing means and the significant impact of societal beauty norms on women’s self-perception. The series explores how various industries, such as glossy magazines and cosmetic chains, influence concerns related to appearance. Beauty pressure is constant, as if every second brings us closer to the inevitable loss of youth, equating a woman’s value to her appearance.
#4 “Springtime In The Us Midwest” By Rob Darby
Bronze in Fine Art / Landscape
Probably the most defining characteristic of Spring in the US Midwest are the powerful thunderstorms that form this time of year. I go storm chasing every year, and this series is a sample of my work over the last 8 years or so.
#5 “Jump With Crocodile” By Alyona Nikolaeva
Silver in Fine Art / Other
The image depicts a dreamlike moment where a woman is mid-air, holding onto an inflatable crocodile as she leaps off a rocky cliff into the dark water below. The black-and-white tones and the stillness of the scene create a surreal atmosphere, blending reality with fantasy. The woman seems to be diving into the unknown, with the crocodile adding a playful, yet mysterious, touch to the scene.
#6 “Not A Window” By Yevhen Kostiuk
Silver in Fine Art / Minimalism
Not a Window
My name is Yevhen Kostiuk, and I am a Ukrainian award-winning photographer from Kharkiv. My passion for photography began a long time ago, but I seriously started pursuing it only in the last few years. A significant part of my work is devoted to aerial photography as a way to see our world from a different perspective. Each drone takeoff is like a step into a parallel world where familiar objects look completely different.
#7 “My Nature.” By Anna Borisneva Labelle
Gold in Fine Art / Special Effects
The photos were taken with a homemade pinhole camera: I used a coffee can and light-sensitive photo paper. After developing the photo paper, the resulting negative images were scanned, inverted, printed. And then the printed photos were hand-colored. A series of self-portraits. Each image reflects a part of me. Femininity. Sea lover. Racer. Dressed in a national shirt – a tribute to my roots. And just a 40-year-old woman in the backyard of her house. These are different parts of myself. All images are united by painted of flowers. My nature.
Was born near the White Sea, in December 1983. Grew up near the Baltic Sea, also used to live near the Black Sea. Since 2021 live in France. Studied philosophy, public relations and tourism at universities. Also studied various trainings and master classes in psychology, Art history, photography. Since 2022, Anna uses photography to express her ideas, thoughts and to communicate with the world without words, as well as for self-discovery. She also likes to use old manual lenses, to experiment and combine digital photography, analog photography, painting, etc.
#8 “Collages Of Inspiration” By Nataliya Katelnitska
Gold in Fine Art / Collage
My collages are a sincere expression of my perception of the world through the reinterpretation of photographs by famous masters. I alter them to give the images new meaning and reflect my unique perspective.
Hello! My name is Natalia. I am a photographer from Kyiv, Ukraine. My passion for photography emerged during times of war. It was a period when I realized how essential photography is to me. It became not just a hobby but a salvation from depression and a source of inspiration. I intend to advance my career as a photographer to convey beauty and meaning in the world through my photographs.
#9 “Trust Fall” By Marisa S White
Bronze in Fine Art / Collage
So I fell. Backwards into complete surrender. To the situation, to the unknown. No clue as to how it would all turn out. But knowing there was a reason, always a reason. In the end, everything works out exactly as it’s meant to.
Marisa S White is best known for seamlessly compositing multiple photographs together, weaving personal narratives through surreal and fantastical imagery. Rich in metaphors, her art is dedicated to hyperbolizing emotions that aren’t always easy to express with words. Marisa was awarded the PX3 Prix de Photographie Bronze Award, Julia Margaret Cameron Gala Award for her series Certain These Clouds Go Somewhere, as well as an honorable mention in the IPA International Photography Awards. Her work is collected internationally, and has exhibited across the US and in Europe.
#10 “Live In Pink” By Anna König
Bronze in Fine Art / Collage
Life is not fair to us and gives us not the most pleasant surprises. Sometimes you want to put on rose-coloured glasses and make the world light, airy and carefree. To escape from reality into the world of dreams. You wrap yourself in an enveloping pink material, closing your eyes to reality, you have no sense of anxiety, it seems that there are no more problems. But this is just an illusion…
#11 “Emanation” By Julia Lazumirska
Silver in Fine Art / Special Effects
The «Emanation» project is about the connection between the Part and the Whole. Wars, global crises reduce the importance of one small person and nature as live creature at all. Moreover, any war begin within each of us. Our task is not to take it outside, but to win inner battle and find peace. Not only those who think like you or looks like you deserve kindness and compassion. The life of any creature is important. Working on the project gave me back the feeling of “I am” and every «Self» matters. The Great in the Small, but it cannot be seen, it can only be felt.
Julia Lazumirska (b. 1981, Ukraine) is a lens-based artist from Kyiv, Ukraine. She studied photography at Kyiv Photography School. She was selected one of the FRESH EYES TALENT 2021. Some series and projects got honorable mentions in international photo contests and participated in the group exhibitions in Ukraine and Europe. Her practice is focused on non-judgmental observation of own inner world and interpretation this experience through flowers, found images in nature, gestures and body of people. The main themes author explores are “the new spirituality” and acceptance of life.
#12 “Green Door” By Dorota Gorecka
Silver in Fine Art / Nudes
Somewhere in Poland.
#13 “Signal Red” By Kiyoshi Karimizu
Gold in Fine Art / Special Effects
The conflict between contrasting concepts such as reality and unreality light and shadow and stillness and motion creates a new dimension.
I am a Japanese street photographer. I’m shooting my town, street, and casual days. Sometimes I also take still lifes.
#14 “The Fish Dies By Its Mouth” By Santiago Escobar-Jaramillo
Gold in Fine Art / Other
The Fish Dies By Its Mouth / El pez muere por la boca reflects on the resilience and resistance of peoples in contexts of drug trafficking and fishing. The beach line connects the sea (or river) with the continent (or mainland) where amphibious communities inhabit with long traditions of music, dance, hairstyles, games and celebration. Also of agriculture, gastronomy, tourism, whale watching and nature. This peace is permeated by paramilitary presence, violence and drug trafficking.
#15 “Above” By Assaf Matarasso
Gold in Fine Art / Abstract
In my series ABOVE I return to a traumatic experience. When I was a teenager I almost drowned. one night i wanted to relax my body and my youthful nature drew me to the Mediterranean sea. the familiar feeling of calm changed in a second and took me away from the shores of innocence. Luckily I was saved that night. but from that day on the natural attraction that almost every youngster has to the sea was replaced with fear. The project Explore the moment when love turns to fear and innocence to anxiety. But above all it deals with me confrontation the black Mediterranean water
The main topic that emerge from my work is identity. my work represent the attempt to reveal ones true self, which is usually being kept behind social masks and layers of protection, fear or despair. The essence of my work is, in fact, unfolding those internals elements and unveil our true selves. i always look for new aesthetics and i find myself drown naturally towards photography technics that involved manual work during the creative process. after a long break where i focused on my commercial work i decided to reinvest my time in my initial love, fine art photography.
