This Artist Compares The Sizes Of Extinct Species With Their Modern Relatives By Placing Them Side By Side (20 New Pics)

It’s time for a fascinating history lesson—prehistoric, to be exact! This journey into the past is made possible by Roman Uchytel, who dedicates his research to comparing extinct animals with their modern relatives. He brings these comparisons to life through detailed illustrations that highlight both the similarities and differences between them, focusing on size and overall appearance.

We’ve featured even more of Roman’s comparisons in the past, so be sure to check out our previous posts. If you’re curious to learn more about familiar species and see how they looked in the past, keep scrolling. The artist was kind enough to answer a few questions about his work, which you can read in our interview below.

#1 The Modem Smooth-Coated Otter (Lutrogale Perspicillata) And The Extinct Sardinian Giant Otter (Megalenhydris Barbaricina)

#2 The Modern Red Fox (Vulpes Vulpes) And The Extinct Fox (Vulpes Alopecoides)

#3 The Modern Giant Panda (Ailuropoda Melanoleuca) And The Extinct Kretzoiarctos (Agriarctos) (Kretzoiarctos Beatrix)

#4 The Modern Seriema (Cariama Cristata) And The Extinct Kelenken (Kelenken Guillermoi)

#5 The Modern River Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus Amphibius) And The Extinct Giant Hippopotamus (Hippopotamus Gorgops)

#6 The Extinct Pleistocene North American Jaguar (Panthera Onca Augusta) And The Modern South American Jaguar (Panthera Onca)

#7 The Modern Black Caiman (Melanosuchus Niger) And The Extinct Purussaurus (Purussaurus Brasiliensis)

#8 The Modern Chambered Nautilus (Nautilus Pompilius Pompilius) And The Extinct Giant Ammonite (Parapuzosia Seppenradensis)

#9 The Modern Burchell’s Zebra (Equus Quagga Burchellii) And The Extinct Giant Cape Zebra (Equus Capensis)

#10 The Modern Great Grey Owl (Strix Nebulosa) And The Extinct Cuban Giant Owl (Ornimegalonyx Oteroi)

#11 The Modern Eurasian Lynx (Lynx Lynx Carpathicus) And The Extinct Scimitar-Toothed Cat (Homotherium Latidens)

#12 The Modern Maned Wolf (Chrysocyon Brachyurus) And The Extinct Falkland Islands Wolf (Dusicyon Australis)

#13 The Modern Snow Leopard (Panthera Uncia) And The Extinct Chinese Panthera (Panthera Palaeosinensis)

#14 The Modern Bush Dog (Speothos Venaticus) And The Extinct Protocyon (Protocyon Troglodytes)

#15 The Extinct Livyatan (Leviathan Melvillei) And The Modern Sperm Whale Or Cachalot (Physeter Macrocephalus)

#16 The Modern Gelada (Theropithecus Gelada) And The Extinct Giant Gelada (Theropithecus Oswaldi)

#17 The Modern Muskox (Ovibos Moschatus) And The Extinct Shrub-Ox (Euceratherium Collinum)

#18 The Modern Giant Anteater (Myrmecophaga Tridactyla) And The Extinct Neotamandua (Neotamandua Borealis)

#19 The Modern Ussuri Boar (Sus Scrofa Ussuricus) And The Extinct Pachyaena (Pachyaena Gigantea)

#20 The Modern Human (Homo Sapiens) And The Extinct Neanderthal (Homo Neanderthalensis)

Patrick Penrose
